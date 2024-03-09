Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

With five handicaps in the Southwell Placepot there is a danger any perm could get out of hand. However, Prince Eric was impressive on his handicap debut for James Ferguson and there should be more to come, so he can be relied upon in the mile handicap for three-year-olds (6.00).

Bravo Zulu looked good when winning at Kempton last season and may have a class edge in the 7f novice (5.25). He's another banker, along with Valentinka , who needs only to repeat the level of her recent course-and-distance victory to hit the frame in the mile handicap (7.00).

The other races look much more complicated and in the opener (4.50) there are plenty who come into the contest in good form. Mountain Warrior and Grant Wood are recent winners and still look feasibly handicapped, but a case could be made for plenty of others.

Everything in the fillies' 6f handicap (6.30) has a chance and, with only seven entered, relying on just one selection would be extremely risky. Radio Goo Goo comes from a stable in form and will appreciate dropping in trip. She might be hard to catch under Hollie Doyle, while Quandary looks on a good mark and will be suited by the return to 6f, having found 5f too sharp last time.

Nothing makes any great appeal in the final leg (7.30). It could be worth chancing Locked N' Loaded , who has dropped to a good mark, and Urban Dandy , who is consistent and is bred to appreciate stepping up to 7f for the first time.

Southwell Placepot perm

4.50

4 Mountain Warrior

6 Grant Wood

5.25

2 Bravo Zulu

6.00

3 Prince Eric

6.30

1 Radio Goo Goo

5 Quandary

7.00

1 Valentinka

7.30

3 Locked N' Loaded

4 Urban Dandy

2x1x1x2x1x2 = 8 lines

