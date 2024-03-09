Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Billytherealbigred (1.50 Warwick)
Took advantage of favourable mark when beating four subsequent winners at Leicester and is still weighted to take all the beating on his first outing for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero yard.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Espanito Bello (4.37 Naas)
Barry Connell-trained ten-year-old is 8lb higher than winning the Leinster National last year, but thrives at this track with five wins from nine starts, including in a Listed handicap hurdle this season. This looks to have been his big target this campaign.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Quandary (6.30 Southwell)
Ed Bethell's improving filly ran into traffic alongside the rail when third at Newcastle last time and is already proven at Southwell.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Rhythmic Intent (8.30 Southwell)
Back to form with a good third in what looked a strong handicap recently. Speed figure from his December second gives him strong claims off today's mark.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Guy Fawkes (4.50 Southwell)
Too keen last time but should get a stronger pace to aim at here and his only career victory came over course-and-distance.
Jake Aldrich
West country nap
Zonda (3.00 Warwick)
Remains well handicapped on the evidence of his Wincanton second. Can go one better.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more:
Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Naas on Sunday
Published on 9 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:17, 9 March 2024
