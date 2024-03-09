Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Billytherealbigred (1.50 Warwick)

Took advantage of favourable mark when beating four subsequent winners at Leicester and is still weighted to take all the beating on his first outing for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero yard.

Steve Mason

Billytherealbigred 13:50 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Toby Wynne Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

The Punt nap

Espanito Bello (4.37 Naas)

Barry Connell-trained ten-year-old is 8lb higher than winning the Leinster National last year, but thrives at this track with five wins from nine starts, including in a Listed handicap hurdle this season. This looks to have been his big target this campaign.

Matt Rennie

Espanito Bello 16:37 Naas View Racecard Jky: Michael O'Sullivan Tnr: Barry Connell

Eyecatcher

Quandary (6.30 Southwell)

Ed Bethell's improving filly ran into traffic alongside the rail when third at Newcastle last time and is already proven at Southwell.

Richard Lowther

Quandary 18:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Speed figures

Rhythmic Intent (8.30 Southwell)

Back to form with a good third in what looked a strong handicap recently. Speed figure from his December second gives him strong claims off today's mark.

Craig Thake

Rhythmic Intent 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton (5lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Guy Fawkes (4.50 Southwell)

Too keen last time but should get a stronger pace to aim at here and his only career victory came over course-and-distance.

Jake Aldrich

Guy Fawkes 16:50 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

West country nap

Zonda (3.00 Warwick)

Remains well handicapped on the evidence of his Wincanton second. Can go one better.

James Stevens

Zonda 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

