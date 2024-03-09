The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Kelso and Naas on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Fun Fun Fun (1.42 Naas)

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old has made a solid start over hurdles and can strike in Grade 3 company. A Grade 2 bumper winner last year, she should've struck in Listed company at Thurles in December but made a terrible error at the final flight. She rectified that when winning at Exeter at that level last time when beating Grade 1 second Favour And Fortune with authority. She gets 2lb from her main rivals, including stablemate Mirazur West, in this and should account for these.

Cadell (3.20 Kelso)

The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old has mixed it against some classy novice hurdlers this season and still looks to be on a capable mark. He was only beaten three quarters of a length behind Kerryhill earlier in the campaign, and he has subsequently gone on to win a Grade 2. He shaped with plenty of promise in a classy contest at Musselburgh last time, and the winner has since franked the form when narrowly beaten in Listed company last time. He's only gone up 1lb for that and his rating of 123 looks workable.

Espanito Bello (4.37 Naas)

The ten-year-old saves his best for this track and despite being 8lb higher than last year, can land another Leinster National. Trained by Barry Connell, he has won five of his nine starts at Naas - placing in two others - and won this race seven and a half lengths 12 months ago. He then won a Listed handicap hurdle here earlier in the season, and warmed up for this with a good third behind Ferny Hollow over an inadequate 2m here last time. This is tougher off a mark of 148, but he always gives his best runnings at the track.

Read more:

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Do you want £1,000+ in free bets for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.