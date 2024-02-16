Saturday Horse Racing Each Way Tips: Haydock Grand National Trial Handicap Chase + £40 in Free Bets

Looking for the best each-way betting tips for Saturday's racing action at Haydock? We've picked out four horses running on Grand National Trial day at Haydock this weekend who are likely to be well priced in the each-way market.

Our four best each-way racing tips for Haydock this Saturday

We've had a look at racecards this week in order to provide you with Saturday's top each-way tips, ranked in order of confidence by our experts. Consider putting these four picks into your each-way multiples for Saturday.

1. Famous Bridge (3.15 Haydock )

Trained by Nicky Richards, he must bounce back from a rare poor showing last time, but thrives at Haydock. The eight-year-old has raced twice at the track and won on both occasions, landing a valuable handicap chase on Betfair Chase day before winning the Tommy Whittle. He pulled up in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster last time, but had valid excuses and can be forgiven for that blip. He should still be capable of more off his mark of 139 and looks a lovely type for these staying contests.

2. Botox Has (2.40 Haydock )

The Gary Moore-trained hurdler does have to give weight away to most of his rivals, but is the class act in the Rendlesham Hurdle. The eight-year-old has been in good form this season, winning a similar Grade 2 contest at Wetherby before he ran better than his finishing position suggested when sixth in the Cleeve Hurdle last time. This looks a weaker race than that and he has strong form at Haydock too, having won a valuable handicap hurdle over course-and-distance in November 2022.

3. Punta Del Este (3.50 Haydock )

The Dan Skelton-trained five-year-old is finally getting his act together and can take the step up in trip in this Pertemps Final qualifier in his stride. Having been tested at a high level last term, he finished second and third over 2m earlier in the season, before he stormed to a 21-length win over 2m3f at this track last time. He has been hit with a 10lb rise in the weights since, but Tristan Durrell takes a useful 3lb off and he is bred to relish this staying trip.

Each-way betting FAQs

Q: What are each-way bets in horse racing?

Each-way bets are a type of wager that allows you to bet on a horse to win or to place. If your horse wins the race, both the win and place parts of your bet are successful. If your horse places (finishes in the top positions, depending on the race), the place part of your bet is successful.

Q: How do each-way odds work in horse racing?

Each-way odds are usually displayed as two numbers, for example, 8-1 (1/5). The first number represents the odds, while the second number represents the place terms. If you place a £10 each-way bet (£20 total) at 8-1 (1/5), the win portion would see you win £80 plus your £10 stake. A place would see you win £16 plus your £10 stake as you divide the place terms by the odds (8 / 5).

Q: How can I improve my each-way betting strategy?

To improve your each-way betting strategy, consider factors such as the horse's recent form, the jockey, the race distance and the track conditions. Additionally, check the number of runners in the race, as this affects the number of places paid by bookmakers.

Q: Where can I find an each-way calculator on your website?

You can apply each-way odds to many different bet types and see the potential returns. To do so, head over to our betting calculator page under the free bets section of our website which includes betting calculators for a variety of bet types (including single, double, Lucky 15 and accumulator bets), and there is a toggle on each tab to calculate each-way bets. Simply toggle that tab and fill out the other relevant fields to find out the potential returns for your each-way bets.

