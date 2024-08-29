Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Sandown's Placepot starts with a tricky nursery (1.50) and it may pay to include Iain Jardine's first-ever Sandown runner Up The Clarets .

He was last at Musselburgh last time but found that course's 5f way too sharp. He won on his debut at Hamilton, which has a stiff finish, and could like it here. Bath winner Diomed Duke is the other to make appeal.

The next (2.25) is tough, but Libra Tiger won here last year, is 3lb lower and has Tom Marquand on for only the second time (previous ride was a win). Four Adaay , well treated on her best form and fairly consistent lately, is the back-up.

In the 7f maiden (3.00), Qetaifan was a big eyecatcher when fourth of 15 from a long way back over 6f at Newmarket three weeks ago. He's going to appreciate the extra furlong and, with no big entries among his mostly unraced rivals, he's worth banking on.

In the fourth (3.30), the in-form Golden Myrrh looks the obvious one for Ralph Beckett, but we'll add former stablemate L'Ennemi , who is back from a break having been gelded and has had his wind done since a disappointing start for Julie Camacho (2-7 here). He showed a lot of promise twice last term.

Min Huna could be anything in the next (4.00) but I don't like too many in this and am happy to bank on Global Esteem , a course winner and hurdles scorer at Market Rasen on his last two outings.

That just leaves another tricky seven-runner heat (4.35), in which Ardbraccan and Windcrack are the far from confident picks.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.50

2 Up The Clarets

5 Diomed Duke

2.25

2 Libra Tiger

8 Four Adaay

3.00

4 Qetaifan

3.30

1 L'Ennemi

3 Golden Myrrh

4.00

2 Global Esteem

4.35

1 Ardbraccan

4 Windcrack

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

