Royal Ascot tips 2024: Friday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Our top three Royal Ascot tips for Friday's card

Albany Stakes, 6f

By Tom Segal

On paper, the opening Albany Stakes (2.30) looks a straight match between the two ownership superpowers in Coolmore and Godolphin, as they are responsible for the three at the head of the betting.

It would be unwise to rule out the Archie Watson-trained Twafeeg, though, as I thought she put up one of the best performances by a two-year-old filly all season when winning at Doncaster and we all know what an amazing record the trainer has with his juveniles at this meeting.

Already this week, Watson has saddled the runner-up in the Coventry and the first two home on their side in the Windsor Castle, and I'm not sure Twafeeg's form isn't already as good as anything that Fairy Godmother and Mountain Breeze have produced.

Twafeeg 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

Commonwealth Cup, 6f

By Kevin Morley

With Elite Status now missing the race, the path now looks clear for the owner's other runner Inisherin. He impressed when bolting up in the Sandy Lane at Haydock last time out and fares best on trends.

Course form is a plus and Jasour, who won the trial here last month, is best of the rest.

Inisherin 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

King Edward VII Stakes, 1m4f

By Paul Kealy

O'Brien is mob-handed in the King Edward VII Stakes (5.40) with four runners, three of whom can be considered very serious contenders, but the William Haggas-trained Space Legend was the eyecatcher of the season when just failing to get up to beat Wednesday's Queen's Vase fourth Meydaan in the Cocked Hat at Goodwood.

The son of Sea The Stars was stuck behind horses in a typically messy Goodwood race and looked booked for third at best a furlong out, but he took the best part of three lengths out of the winner in the final 100 yards and went down by a neck.

I've no idea what big spenders Wathnan Racing purchased him for afterwards, but it will likely be multiples of the 150,000gns he went for as a yearling, and this King George entry can start paying it back.

Space Legend 17:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

