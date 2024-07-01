Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Lingfield

Another Beautiful

6.30 Lingfield

There's no doubt some days are more difficult than others when it comes to betting and this Tuesday can be put into the tougher-than-average category. There are just three Flat handicaps higher than Class 5 grade all day and Brighton stages a card full of Class 6s.

It’s hard to get too excited about any of the action, but the best bet on the Flat does come in a Class 6 at Lingfield, where Another Beautiful makes some appeal in the 2m handicap (6.30).

This is a race full of exposed staying handicappers and Another Beautiful is the exception, as she has had only six runs, and her best effort came at this course in a 1m4f novice last season.

Another Beautiful finished third that day behind two rivals who are now rated 89 and 79 respectively, off level weights, and a mark of 65 for my selection is workable on that form.

The Ivan Furtado-trained filly failed to build on that on her next two outings at Kempton and Southwell, but those runs came over 1m3f and a mile. She soon bounced back to form when upped to 1m6f, on her first run after 50 days off, to take fifth at Wolverhampton in February.

Another Beautiful was beaten only four and three-quarter lengths on that occasion, finishing behind two subsequent winners, and that was from a mark 5lb higher than she runs off here.

She finished tailed off in eighth of nine when trying this trip for the first time at Kempton 18 days later, but that definitely wasn’t her true form and she has been off for 132 days subsequently. That gives further indication that not all was right with her on that occasion.

She is 3lb lower than last time, running in the weakest race she has contested, and her good effort at Wolverhampton two starts ago came after a break. That suggests she goes well when fresh and it’s worth giving her another chance for the in-form Furtado and Marco Ghiani combination. They have two winners in the last fortnight and are 11-54 in recent seasons.

Another Beautiful 18:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Brighton and Stratford on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.