TippingPlay of the day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle

Tiffany

6.00 Newcastle

The Jenningsbet In Delves Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.00) is a corker too, with 14 runners including impressive German Guineas winner Darnation, who couldn't even make the first four in the betting on the first show.

She does have to shoulder a 5lb penalty and is going up to 1m2f for the first time, but her dam is related to winners over as far as 1m6f, so it shouldn't be a problem.

Still, she might struggle under her penalty against the fast-improving Tiffany, who has romped home in two Listed events in Germany since her half-length handicap second at Windsor in August, which is her only defeat in her last six outings.

That was only a Racing League handicap, but it's fair to say it was rather a good one as the first three have gone up 56lb between them, and Tiffany, who has Group 1 entries, can take this on the way to better things.

On RPRs she has never taken a backward step, and she probably doesn't need another forward one to win this.

Silk
Tiffany18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
