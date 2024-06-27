- More
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
Tiffany
6.00 Newcastle
The Jenningsbet In Delves Hoppings Fillies' Stakes (6.00) is a corker too, with 14 runners including impressive German Guineas winner Darnation, who couldn't even make the first four in the betting on the first show.
She does have to shoulder a 5lb penalty and is going up to 1m2f for the first time, but her dam is related to winners over as far as 1m6f, so it shouldn't be a problem.
Still, she might struggle under her penalty against the fast-improving Tiffany, who has romped home in two Listed events in Germany since her half-length handicap second at Windsor in August, which is her only defeat in her last six outings.
That was only a Racing League handicap, but it's fair to say it was rather a good one as the first three have gone up 56lb between them, and Tiffany, who has Group 1 entries, can take this on the way to better things.
On RPRs she has never taken a backward step, and she probably doesn't need another forward one to win this.
