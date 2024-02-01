Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newcastle and the opening 1m2f amateur jockeys’ handicap (4.05) may be a match between Asgard’s Captain and Brunello Breeze .

The 7f novice (4.40) lacks strength in depth. Alreet Cha was second over course and distance last time and should go well. She rates a banker provided at least eight go to post.

The mile handicap (5.15) comes up next and Mamalouka was a good winner at Kempton last month. She goes into the perm alongside Likleman , who was second at this course last time.

Only five go to post in the following Class 3 mile handicap (5.45) and two will be needed. Tasmanian Legend won at this track last month and goes in with course-and-distance winner Good Morning Alex .

The 7f handicap (6.15) is wide open. Rory is an interesting runner stepping up to 7f after a good second at the track over 5f last time. It’s also worth including course-and-distance winner Star Zinc .

Bonito Cavalo is on a roll and can follow up his course-and-distance win last time in the 6f handicap (6.45).

Newcastle Placepot perm

4.05

4 Asgard’s Captain

5 Brunello Breeze

4.40

8 Alreet Cha

5.15

1 Likleman

7 Mamalouka

5.45

2 Tasmanian Legend

5 Good Morning Alex

6.15

4 Star Zinc

12 Rory

6.45

1 Bonito Cavalo

2x1x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines

