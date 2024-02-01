Newcastle Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Newcastle and the opening 1m2f amateur jockeys’ handicap (4.05) may be a match between Asgard’s Captain and Brunello Breeze.
The 7f novice (4.40) lacks strength in depth. Alreet Cha was second over course and distance last time and should go well. She rates a banker provided at least eight go to post.
The mile handicap (5.15) comes up next and Mamalouka was a good winner at Kempton last month. She goes into the perm alongside Likleman, who was second at this course last time.
Only five go to post in the following Class 3 mile handicap (5.45) and two will be needed. Tasmanian Legend won at this track last month and goes in with course-and-distance winner Good Morning Alex.
The 7f handicap (6.15) is wide open. Rory is an interesting runner stepping up to 7f after a good second at the track over 5f last time. It’s also worth including course-and-distance winner Star Zinc.
Bonito Cavalo is on a roll and can follow up his course-and-distance win last time in the 6f handicap (6.45).
Newcastle Placepot perm
4.05
4 Asgard’s Captain
5 Brunello Breeze
4.40
8 Alreet Cha
5.15
1 Likleman
7 Mamalouka
5.45
2 Tasmanian Legend
5 Good Morning Alex
6.15
4 Star Zinc
12 Rory
6.45
1 Bonito Cavalo
2x1x2x2x2x1 = 16 lines
Published on 1 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 1 February 2024
