Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for its all-weather meeting
A tough card at Newcastle confronts punters aiming to crack the £50,000 Placepot guarantee.
Isle Of Wolves and Brunello Breeze are the recommendations in leg one (3.20), with their proven solid course form a significant plus.
Greenwich graduates to handicaps off a mark of 60 in leg two (3.55). The step back up in trip should suit and Billy Loughnane rides for the first time. Sparkling Spirit, who has dipped to a career-low mark, should also prove difficult to keep out of the first three.
Mattella and Berrygate stand out in leg three (4.30), while course-and-distance winner Pallas Lord can go one better than when runner-up to Eleven Eleven on Thursday in leg four (5.00).
Desert Raider is hard to oppose under a 6lb penalty for a smooth all-the-way success last time out at Lingfield in leg five (5.30). He produced a career-best performance for the step up to a mile and clearly appreciated the application of first-time cheekpieces.
Macho Mania, who lost by a nose to 6-5 favourite Red Walls in the final stride at Lingfield on Thursday, and Noble Captain hold better chances than most in leg six (6.00).
Newcastle Placepot perm
3.20
1 Isle Of Wolves
5 Brunello Breeze
3.55
1 Greenwich
8 Sparkling Spirit
4.30
3 Mattella
9 Berrygate
5.00
7 Pallas Lord
5.30
1 Desert Raider
6.00
6 Macho Mania
8 Noble Captain
2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines
