Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch marks your card for its all-weather meeting

A tough card at Newcastle confronts punters aiming to crack the £50,000 Placepot guarantee.

Isle Of Wolves and Brunello Breeze are the recommendations in leg one (3.20), with their proven solid course form a significant plus.

Greenwich graduates to handicaps off a mark of 60 in leg two (3.55). The step back up in trip should suit and Billy Loughnane rides for the first time. Sparkling Spirit , who has dipped to a career-low mark, should also prove difficult to keep out of the first three.

Mattella and Berrygate stand out in leg three (4.30), while course-and-distance winner Pallas Lord can go one better than when runner-up to Eleven Eleven on Thursday in leg four (5.00).

Desert Raider is hard to oppose under a 6lb penalty for a smooth all-the-way success last time out at Lingfield in leg five (5.30). He produced a career-best performance for the step up to a mile and clearly appreciated the application of first-time cheekpieces.

Macho Mania , who lost by a nose to 6-5 favourite Red Walls in the final stride at Lingfield on Thursday, and Noble Captain hold better chances than most in leg six (6.00).

Newcastle Placepot perm

3.20

1 Isle Of Wolves

5 Brunello Breeze

3.55

1 Greenwich

8 Sparkling Spirit

4.30

3 Mattella

9 Berrygate

5.00

7 Pallas Lord

5.30

1 Desert Raider

6.00

6 Macho Mania

8 Noble Captain

2x2x2x1x1x2 = 16 lines

