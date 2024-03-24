Newcastle Placepot picks: Richard Birch attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Bobby Shaftoe is thriving and the winner of three of his last four starts for Jim Goldie rates banker material in leg one (4.30) of the Newcastle Placepot, which carries a guaranteed pool of £50,000.
Chiefman, who represents Archie Watson, and Little Rose, whose rider Jack Enright claims a valuable 7lb, may both have plenty to offer in low-grade handicaps over the coming weeks, and could dominate the finish of leg two (5.00).
Asgard’s Captain continues his march up the handicapping ladder and seems sure to give another good account in leg three (5.30). Westernesse, who is open to improvement at 1m2f this season, is the other key player under Danny Tudhope if ready to rock ‘n roll after a 283-day absence.
Lady Dorchester can make a winning debut in leg four (6.00), while Saisons D’Or, runner-up in two starts at this track in 2024 and fairly treated on the pick of his form, holds decent claims in leg five (6.30).
David Thompson has won with three of his last six runners – all three at this track – and Martin’s Brig won’t be far away at the finish in leg six (7.00). Ratafia may be open to further progress this year.
Newcastle Placepot perm
4.30
5 Bobby Shaftoe
5.00
1 Chiefman
6 Little Rose
5.30
1 Asgard’s Captain
2 Westernesse
6.00
4 Lady Dorchester
6.30
3 Saisons D’Or
7.00
5 Ratafia
9 Martin’s Brig
1x2x2x1x1x2 = 8 lines
Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 24 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 24 March 2024
