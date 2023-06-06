Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a guaranteed £100,000 pool

The Tote are guaranteeing a £100,000 pool for the Placepot at Newbury and the opening 6f fillies' maiden (2.00) is one of the more competitive races on the card. Mapmaker made a promising debut when third at Redcar and goes in alongside the more experienced runner Union Jackie .

The first division of the 6½f maiden (2.35) is another tricky race with little form to go on. Experience might get There’s No Limit in the places and Rosallion is an interesting debutant.

Division two (3.10) presents a similar challenge but the Richard Hannon-trained Son looks the most likely winner. It’s worth making him a banker provided three places are on offer.

Hydration looks certain to run well in the following 6f handicap (3.45) and rates another banker provided all eight line up. If there is a non-runner, consider putting course-and-distance winner Sergeant Tibbs in.

There are also eight declared for the 7f fillies' handicap (4.20), but it’s an open race. Harry and Roger Charlton have a big chance with Discretion and Eximious could go well for Roger Varian.

Just two places will be on offer in the 1m4f fillies' maiden (4.55) but Lmay will be odds-on and should win.

Newbury Placepot perm

2.00

4 Mapmaker

7 Union Jackie

2.35

5 Rosallion

8 There’s No Limit

3.10

7 Son

3.45

5 Hydration

4.20

1 Discretion

3 Eximious

4.55

5 Lmay

2x2x1x1x2x1 = eight lines

