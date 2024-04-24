Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Bellewstown
6.30: Theflyingbee
An auction maiden which may not take too much winning. Theflyingbee holds the aces on her bumper form but probably has to step up a little on her hurdles debut, this longer trip likely to suit. Hunter-chase runner-up Break The Boundary is an interesting contender from an in-form yard, while the newcomer Storms End is from a respected yard and worth a market check. Alan Hewison
Catterick
3.17: Vince L'Amour
Law Of Average has more to come and he's of interest, while a strong pace will help Moyola and La Boo goes handicapping off a fair mark. It's hard to get away from Vince L'Amour though, with Tim Easterby's unexposed 3yo having bolted up at Ripon last week. That may not have been the strongest race but the performance was backed up by the clock and he shaped well over C&D on his reappearance. Paul Smith
Gowran
5.40: All Lies Ahead
Girl Racer and Expressova are interesting additions to their new yards and both could be capable of raising their games this season. However, All Lies Ahead has the benefit of a run and she ran surprisingly well over an inadequate 6f at Cork after completely fluffing the start. The runner-up won a Listed race at the Curragh on Sunday. Alistair Jones
Ludlow
2.35: Porter In The Park
On the back of a very solid effort, bottom-weight Porter In The Park may well be the answer. Fortunate Man (second choice) looks the type to improve further, while Much Too Dear was unfortunate not to win last time. Hurricane Harvey and Shantou Express are interesting back in this grade. Steve Boow
Perth
3.55: Figaroc
Although yet to win over fences this looks an ideal opportunity for Figaroc, who has conditions to suit and is taken to beat Gunsight Ridge and Mint Gold. Colin Russell
Taunton
7.00: Despereaux
A good handicap that will take a bit of winning. Swift Hawk (second choice), Samazul and Bella Civena are expected to leave their latest efforts behind, while Bertie Wooster, Stanley Pincombe, Mikhailovich and Lifetime Legend all enter the reckoning. Another to consider is Despereaux, who has got himself very well handicapped by running below par on testing ground and he could easily turn a corner under these conditions. Alistair Jones
Uttoxeter
6.10: Mr Bramley
The progressive Mr Bramley looks on a very reasonable mark for his handicap debut and he can win again. Il Va De Soi has teamed up to good effect with Alice Stevens and cheekpieces on his last two outings. He found plenty for pressure when winning at Chepstow last time and looks the danger. Royal Rhythm, going beyond 2m1f for the first time this season, may be best of the rest. Richard Austen
