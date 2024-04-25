Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Warwick

4.20: Take No Chances

Hyland, Saint Davy and Jupiter Allen have bright prospects but Take No Chances showed her true colours in going down narrowly at Newbury and that looks useful form with the winner going in again at Cheltenham last week.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Take No Chances16:20 Warwick
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Perth

2.25: What A Johnny

The step up in trip could prove ideal for the lightly raced point runner-up What A Johnny and he earns the vote ahead of Maillot Blanc, who is on a handy mark on his second start back from an absence. The in-form Beaumesnil is another to consider, while the reapplied tongue-tie could prompt a revival from City Derby.
Ben Hutton

Silk
What A Johnny14:25 Perth
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

Beverley

4.30: Beltane

His recent form figures may be uninspiring but there are strong grounds for expecting better from Beltane on this return to grass. He's 4lb lower than when winning over course and distance last June and he could enjoy a tactical advantage in this field. Arthur's Realm is better than he could show at Lingfield last time and could prove the main danger.
Paul Smith

Silk
Beltane16:30 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Michael Appleby

Huntingdon

6.45: Call The Dance

The Nicky Henderson-trained mare Call The Dance has won two of her four starts and could be on a good mark for this handicap debut. The similarly lightly raced Stay If U Want To also has potential off his opening mark, while the forecast good ground should be a positive for Quaresome and Oslo.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Call The Dance18:45 Huntingdon
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Wexford

6.52: Shadow Rider

This can go the way of Shadow Rider who has been running well over hurdles of late and is well treated from his 3lb lower chase mark, particularly with Aidan Kelly on board who is good value for the 5lb he can still claim. R'evelyn Pleasure is probably the biggest danger stepping back up in trip after a good second last time.
Phill Anderson

Silk
Shadow Rider18:52 Wexford
View Racecard
Jky: Aidan Kelly (5lb)Tnr: Padraig Roche

Chelmsford

9.00: Cavalluccio

Isle Of Sark seems likely to run another creditable race, though others are preferred for the win. Wonder Starelzaam has been off for eight months, but is back off his last winning mark and his record fresh makes him a player. The choice is Cavalluccio who has only once finished out of the frame in eight starts over course and distance and should appreciate the return to this trip after two good efforts over a mile.
David Bellingham

Silk
Cavalluccio21:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Alice Haynes

Published on 25 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 25 April 2024

