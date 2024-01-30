Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Tuesday's four meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

2.10: Leissieres Express

He hasn't always looked straightforward but LEISSIERES EXPRESS came good at Exeter on New Year's Day and has plenty of scope for further progress. Harry Cobden is an interesting jockey booking for stoutly bred 6yo Secret Plan, who was well beaten when second over 2m on his chasing debut but ought to be seen to better effect over today's trip. Haston Clermont has won his last two races and also makes the shortlist, while Mortens Leam didn't run badly when a pulled-up 100-1 shot at Fontwell last month and is a speculative option to consider.

Chris Wilson

Leissieres Express 14:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Newcastle

4.10: Ip Up

Atlantic Dancer came 10l clear of IP UP at Kelso but the selection was stretched by that longer trip on heavy ground. Armed with an 8lb pull, it would be no surprise should the O'Keeffe mare gain her revenge. Golden Glance also commands the utmost respect after finishing clear behind a Skelton improver at Aintree.

Alistair Jones

Ip Up 16:10 Newcastle View Racecard Jky: Craig Nichol Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

Southwell

8.00: El Hibri

Not many of these are solid. Asadjumeirah has the form to go close, but his long losing run is a concern so another placing may be his best hope. Preference is for C&D winner EL HIBRI who bounced back from his Newcastle blip with a solid fourth at Wolverhampton on Friday. Kaidu is yet to win but his latest dead-heat third at Wolverhampton has been franked since so he may provide the main danger.

David Bellingham

El Hibri 20:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Ian Williams

Limerick

2.00: Ah Fuhgeddaboudit

This looks like a fine opportunity for AH FUHGEDDABOUDIT (nap) who was placed behind a Willie Mullins-trained pair last time. Mag Dillane is almost her equal on official ratings but needs to recapture her best form. Point winner Lep Around is potentially interesting.

Alan Sweetman

Ah Fuhgeddaboudit 14:00 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Daniel King Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

