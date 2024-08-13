Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Hamilton

7.00: Good Morning Alex

Three-year-olds have a healthy record in this race and the prolific GOOD MORNING ALEX is taken to make it four wins in a row. Lunario is a four-year-old on the up and is second choice ahead of the Godolphin topweight Arctic Mountain. Indemnity and Giselles Defence are other interesting contenders.

Ben Hutton

Good Morning Alex 19:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Lingfield

2.45: Ahlain

Purefoy could benefit from the return to the all-weather but so too should AHLAIN and James Tate's filly is also facing a marked drop in grade. She can gain her third all-weather victory at the main expense of Pressure's On (second choice) and King Of Charm.

Paul Smith

Ahlain 14:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: James Tate

Nottingham

4.30 Miss Stormy Night

There is no strong temptation to oppose fast-improving filly MISS STORMY NIGHT, who won a shade cosily at Lingfield last month and now bids to extend her winning streak to four. Duran, the other last-time-out winner, is not yet fully exposed and is second choice, ahead of Tourist.

Chris Wilson



Miss Stormy Night 16:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Read these next:

'She should prove tough to catch' - Robbie Wilders with three plays at Lingfield on Tuesday

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Hamilton, Lingfield and Nottingham on Tuesday

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.