Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Hamilton
7.00: Good Morning Alex
Three-year-olds have a healthy record in this race and the prolific GOOD MORNING ALEX is taken to make it four wins in a row. Lunario is a four-year-old on the up and is second choice ahead of the Godolphin topweight Arctic Mountain. Indemnity and Giselles Defence are other interesting contenders.
Ben Hutton
Lingfield
2.45: Ahlain
Purefoy could benefit from the return to the all-weather but so too should AHLAIN and James Tate's filly is also facing a marked drop in grade. She can gain her third all-weather victory at the main expense of Pressure's On (second choice) and King Of Charm.
Paul Smith
Nottingham
4.30 Miss Stormy Night
There is no strong temptation to oppose fast-improving filly MISS STORMY NIGHT, who won a shade cosily at Lingfield last month and now bids to extend her winning streak to four. Duran, the other last-time-out winner, is not yet fully exposed and is second choice, ahead of Tourist.
Chris Wilson
