Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Downpatrick
2.48: Mordor
A very competitive contest, including the stark difference in experience between the prolific winner Dollar Value and the totally unexposed Semblance Of Order. Instant Tendence will be thereabouts if bouncing back from a below par effort at Galway. The one to beat though is stablemate Mordor who is still progressive on the basis of his fine second in a Galway novice. Justin O'Hanlon
Leicester
3.00: High Violet
C&D winner Golden Duke is respected having dropped 1lb lower than when last successful, while Sovereign Slipper is another to consider now that he is back in winning form. However, preference is for the 3yo High Violet who did it in good style when getting off the mark over C&D last time and the form of that race is working out well. Lihou and Silent Flame complete the shortlist. David Bellingham
Ripon
3.40: Cool Legend
St Pancras (second choice) was well backed when showing improved form at Pontefract and Monsieur Melee is a likeable type who should be on the scene. However, Cool Legend was unlucky at Newbury last time and he's a winner waiting to happen off this mark. Alistair Jones
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Ripon on Sunday
Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
