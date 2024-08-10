Racing Post logo
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Ripon on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Bowood (2.10 Ripon)

Made a winning start on his stable debut for Ivan Furtado at Doncaster last month, going easily when denied a clear run two furlongs out before storming home to get up by a short head under Elle-May Croot, who retains the ride. It was the first time he had run without headgear for ages, and it's again absent today, while he looked to appreciate the return to a mile. The runner-up won next time to frank the form and he may be underestimated by a 5lb rise kept to Class 6 company.

High Violet (3.00 Leicester)

Had improved for the fitting of a tongue-tie, so wasn’t winning out of turn over course and distance last month, when going best and always doing enough in front. The form has worked out well, with the second and fourth winning since, and a 6lb rise may not stop her going in again.  

Cool Legend (3.40 Ripon)

Went very close to a first win at Goodwood, where wandering around in the closing stages saw him get picked up late on, and looked very unlucky at Newbury last time, when staying on well to take a close fourth after being denied a clear run. That race has worked out well, with the winner going close at Glorious Goodwood behind Align The Stars and the runner-up taking a Racing League handicap in comfortable fashion, and he looks a winner waiting to happen off the same mark.

