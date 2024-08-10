Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Hurstwood (4.10 Ripon)

Three-time course winner who has been shaping better than the result of late and is fancied to end his losing sequence from a potentially handy mark for trainer Peter Niven.

Matt Gardner

Hurstwood 16:10 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: Peter Niven

Eyecatcher

Hurstwood (4.10 Ripon)



Has had little luck of late but is back on his last winning mark and looks worth chancing on a rare start over 5f.

Marcus Buckland

The Punt nap

High Violet (3.00 Leicester)



Wasn’t winning out of turn over course and distance last month when going best and always doing enough in front. That form has worked out well, with the second and fourth winning since, and a 6lb rise may not stop her going in again.

Harry Wilson

High Violet 15:00 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: David Loughnane

Speed figures

Monsieur Melee (3.40 Ripon)



Has been knocking on the door with some consistent speed figures and has every chance of gaining his second win.

Craig Thake

Monsieur Melee 15:40 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

Dark horse

City Escape (4.30 Leicester)



On a lengthy losing run but has shown improvement to be placed on last two starts. Has run well at Leicester before and should go well if coping with the forecast faster ground.

Rob Sutton

City Escape 16:30 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

