- More
Sunday's free racing tips: four horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Hurstwood (4.10 Ripon)
Three-time course winner who has been shaping better than the result of late and is fancied to end his losing sequence from a potentially handy mark for trainer Peter Niven.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Hurstwood (4.10 Ripon)
Has had little luck of late but is back on his last winning mark and looks worth chancing on a rare start over 5f.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
High Violet (3.00 Leicester)
Wasn’t winning out of turn over course and distance last month when going best and always doing enough in front. That form has worked out well, with the second and fourth winning since, and a 6lb rise may not stop her going in again.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Monsieur Melee (3.40 Ripon)
Has been knocking on the door with some consistent speed figures and has every chance of gaining his second win.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
City Escape (4.30 Leicester)
On a lengthy losing run but has shown improvement to be placed on last two starts. Has run well at Leicester before and should go well if coping with the forecast faster ground.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read these next:
'We haven't seen anything like the best of him' - Tom Segal with his view on the Prix Jacques le Marois
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Ripon on Sunday
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Ripon on Sunday
- Ripon Placepot perm: Tom Segal's selections for Sunday's £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
- Harry Wilson found a 9-4 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all ten races live on ITV4 on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Ripon on Sunday
- Ripon Placepot perm: Tom Segal's selections for Sunday's £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings
- Harry Wilson found a 9-4 winner in his last column - find out his tips for all ten races live on ITV4 on Saturday