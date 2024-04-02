Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ludlow
4.00: Balhambar
Passing Kate has done well for her new stable this season, while fair Flat-racers Royal Deeside and Dundory (second choice) were placed on their handicap hurdle debuts and remain unexposed in this sphere. However, the one with most potential is BALHAMBAR, who kept on to take third in a Huntingdon maiden on last month's stable debut and, if judged on Flat ability, could go very well off his opening hurdle mark.
Chris Wilson
Pontefract
4.15: Bustaam
Although hurled up 10lb for his decisive win at Doncaster, the well-bred BUSTAAM appeals as the type who could progress through the ranks. Bushfire is interesting on his return for an upwardly mobile yard.
Alistair Jones
Wolverhampton
8.30: Trojan Truth
Calcutta Dream can pose a potent threat from off the pace if all goes to plan for him but TROJAN TRUTH kept on strongly to win readily over C&D ten days ago, after a break, and is taken to overcome a 3lb rise.
Chris Wilson
Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday
Published on 2 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 2 April 2024
