Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ludlow

4.00: Balhambar

Passing Kate has done well for her new stable this season, while fair Flat-racers Royal Deeside and Dundory (second choice) were placed on their handicap hurdle debuts and remain unexposed in this sphere. However, the one with most potential is BALHAMBAR, who kept on to take third in a Huntingdon maiden on last month's stable debut and, if judged on Flat ability, could go very well off his opening hurdle mark.

Chris Wilson

Balhambar 16:00 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Pontefract

4.15: Bustaam

Although hurled up 10lb for his decisive win at Doncaster, the well-bred BUSTAAM appeals as the type who could progress through the ranks. Bushfire is interesting on his return for an upwardly mobile yard.

Alistair Jones

Bustaam 16:15 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Wolverhampton

8.30: Trojan Truth

Calcutta Dream can pose a potent threat from off the pace if all goes to plan for him but TROJAN TRUTH kept on strongly to win readily over C&D ten days ago, after a break, and is taken to overcome a 3lb rise.

Chris Wilson

Trojan Truth 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (7lb) Tnr: Ed de Giles

Read more . . .

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ludlow and Pontefract on Tuesday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.