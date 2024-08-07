- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Brighton
4.25: Clear Justice
Only the small field but a competitive one. Chourmo caught the eye over an inadequate trip at Salisbury, having also been denied a clear run, and he needs considering back at a venue where he runs well. However, it's unlikely we've seen the best of Clear Justice and he looks capable of defying the 7lb rise back up in trip. The Tony Carroll-trained pair of Three Dons (second choice) and Cryptos Dream are likely to give the selection most to do. Tim Mitchell
Kempton
8.25: Heathcliff
The return to 7f looks a plus for Heathcliff, who is taken to defy top weight with further improvement on the cards. Super Hit, who remains of interest at this level, is second choice ahead of in-form maidens Imola and Grecian God. Steve Boow
Pontefract
3.40: Garden Oasis
The 9yo Garden Oasis is enjoying an excellent campaign and can post his third win of the season. Patontheback is also having a productive 2024 and is second choice ahead of Zozimus. Ben Hutton
Sligo
7.32: Saxon Land
From a yard in blinding form, easy Tipperary maiden hurdle winner Butter Fingers will do for many and trip and ground will suit, but the top weight Saxon Land may have got in lightly after showing promise at two and could have a class edge over these. Her stamina and, to some extent, fitness have to be taken on trust but soft ground won't be an issue and her trainer had a couple run well at Galway last week. Highland Bells and Fine Print are closely matched on their running at Down Royal and have good claims of being in the money. Mark Nunan
Wexford
6.15: Watch The Weather
Several with a decent chance but Watch The Weather can improve sufficiently from a satisfactory chasing debut over C&D. Ceroc and Clifftop look capable of winning in this grade. The 2023 Boodles winner Jazzy Matty has blotted his record substantially, not least by falling at this venue on his chasing debut. Ballybawn Belter boasts useful hurdles form. Alan Sweetman
Yarmouth
7.40: Angle Land
C&D winner Angle Land is hard to knock after running right up to her best off this mark at Wolverhampton last time. She can dominate from the front. The 2022 winner Stone Circle will find this easier than his latest Racing League assignment. Dark Side Prince and Match Play should be in the thick of it. Alistair Jones
