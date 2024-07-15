Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

4.03: Mighty Power

Saturday night's Hamilton winner Giselles Izzy, Ramon Di Loria and Atomise look likely to go well once again but the pair to focus on could be Water Of Leith and Mighty Power (nap). The selection has yet to win on turf but he hasn't had his ground yet this year and Jason Hart is a positive booking for the yard. He can take full advantage of this drop into Class 6 company.

Paul Smith

Mighty Power 16:03 Ayr Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Stella Barclay

Downpatrick

5.30: Warmer Days Ahead

The slight step up in trip should suit Warmer Days Ahead (nap) down the ground. Well fancied to collect on his last couple of starts, he has found himself a little tapped for an extra gear where it mattered most, but to his credit he battled right the way to the line and is not one to lose faith in just yet. Cullenwaine comes here on the back of a recent course win, a victory which was not out of the blue, and he remains a huge threat. Stockdale can at the very least sweep up the final position on the podium.

Seamus Howard

Warmer Days Ahead 17:30 Downpatrick Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Oliver McKiernan

Killarney

8.25: Billie Frechette

Three of these finished upsides in a similar contest at Naas and perhaps Billie Frechette (nap), who came from off the pace to be fourth and shaped like this extra furlong would suit, can get the better of the rematch with Best Law and Dream Ticket, both of which are fitted with new headgear. Our Lil is of some interest stepping up in trip on her first start for Johnny Murtagh and T Or Coffey has run creditably against older rivals in his last two handicap starts.

Mark Nunan

Billie Frechette 20:25 Killarney Jky: Jamie Powell (3lb) Tnr: Noel Meade

Newton Abbot

3.40: Melton Mossy

Course specialist Clearance was back in prime form this spring and is not opposed lightly on his bid to complete a hat-trick, while Manor Park and Winterwatch have also shown they are very well suited by this track. However, there is probably still more to come from Melton Mossy (nap), who looked a fair way ahead of his mark when winning his first two handicaps and was not discredited when fifth in a higher-grade C&D race ten days ago.

Chris Wilson

Melton Mossy 15:40 Newton Abbot Jky: Isabel Williams (3lb) Tnr: Evan Williams

Windsor

8.20: God Of Fire

Having made such a sparkling start for his new connections, God Of Fire (nap) is selected to complete a quickfire hat-trick. He's not been hard pressed to register the preceding two wins. There are serious rivals for him, however, in Expert Witness (second choice) and Fast Steps, and maybe also in Silver Gunn, last year's winner of this race.

Richard Austen

God Of Fire 20:20 Windsor Jky: William Buick Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Wolverhampton

6.40: True Nation

Kodebreaker's runaway win last week brings him into the picture but he's no banker to repeat it and he has work to do with Coconut Bay on earlier C&D form. Miss Calculation can go well back at 7f but the two to appeal most are Evoluir and True Nation (nap). The former looks set to be well suited by 7f but he's drawn wide and it looks worth chancing Richard Fahey's filly. Although her AW form looks modest, she's in much better form now than when tackling it over the winter. Last month's turf form brings her right into the reckoning and she wasn't seen to best effect at Pontefract last time.

Paul Smith

True Nation 18:40 Wolverhampton (A.W) Jky: Oisin McSweeney (3lb) Tnr: Richard Fahey

