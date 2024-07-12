Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

2.15: Dreamrocker

Stockpyle appears to have turned a corner in a major way but making all on the straight course here is never easy and he might just set it up for a late player. This race could suit the improving Dreamrocker who has done well to hit the frame from unpromising positions the last twice. Powdering has never been better and she's not handicapped out of things despite her rising mark.

Alistair Jones

Chepstow

7.35: Monsieur Patat

You'd have to go a long way to find a more competitive 0-60 handicap but Monsieur Patat, who won't be inconvenienced by the forecast slow surface and is well treated under a 4lb penalty for Monday's easy Wolverhampton win, is the one they all have to beat.American Rose, whose second over 1m here last month could barely have been better advertised since, is next best.

Graham Wheldon

Chester

7.15: Danger Alert

A tight-knit sprint in which George Baker's Danger Alert is taken to build on his eye-catching Windsor fourth last time out and resume winning ways. Fellow course winner Dickieburd appeals as the chief threat off a handy-looking mark with the consistent Coup De Force and recent course scorer Hyperfocus also well in the mix.

Peter Entwistle

Dundalk

1.57: Notforalongtime

This C&D shows Notforalongtime in his best light and he has a good record in similar contests. The draw could have been kinder but he can overcome that disadvantage to register a fifth win at this venue. The likes of Macadam's Rock, Storm Eric and Cordouan all go well here too and have claims as does The Stray Sod who might be a bit of value. Bellewstown runner-up Chestnutter has run poorly on both previous visits to Dundalk which is offputting.

Mark Nunan

Kilbeggan

5.00: Time For Tea

Several with similar sorts of chances in an ordinary maiden but if able to run to anything like her Down Royal run last season Time For Tea could take some beating, receiving all the allowances. Someone's Wish, King Kali and Churchwarden all hold legitimate claims, while Whatsitabout is a potential improver dropped in class.

Alan Hewison

Newmarket

3.35: Running Lion

Being still unbeaten over a bare mile, smart four-year-old Running Lion could well follow up her Royal Ascot success and beat the improving Irish three-year-olds Porta Fortuna (feared most) and A Lilac Rolla.

Steve Boow

York

2.05: Quest For Fun

Big-field handicaps over 7f at York bring out the best in Quest For Fun and he earns the vote ahead of No Nay Nicki, who has shown spark before fading over longer trips the last twice. Tolstoy won twice over C&D on consecutive days last month and is unexposed at the trip, while Silver Samurai, Catch The Paddy, Riot and Billyb arrive on the back of good runs and are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

