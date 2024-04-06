Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Kempton

2.40: Old Harrovian

A cracking renewal. Chillingham brings solid AW form, while Intinso (second choice) should have more to offer on the back of his ready Wolverhampton success but if there's one in this line-up which could have a lot in hand of its mark it's likely to be Old Harrovian. Ordinarily an absence of 11 months would be a concern but this lightly raced four-year-old returned from a year off to win easily on Polytrack last April. A subsequent Wolverhampton demolition job marked him down as potentially smart on the all-weather and there were excuses for his defeat in a strong Group 3 when last seen. Youthful King was an eyecatcher at Lingfield on Good Friday and is one who could go well at likely bigger odds.

Andrew Sheret

Old Harrovian 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Curragh

3.25: Casanova

Fast Tara has often been highly tried and she was placed in her only previous handicap, so she's interesting kicking off for Joseph O'Brien. Mr Rango and Duke Of Leggagh are others for the shortlist but Casanova is back to a mark he should be winning off and it was an excellent return effort in the Irish Lincolnshire.

Alistair Jones

Casanova 15:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Chelmsford

4.05: Moogie

A fascinating fillies' handicap can go to the progressive Moogie who landed a quickfire double over course and distance when last seen in the autumn. She's bred to be useful and can notch another personal best on today's reappearance. Ayyab (second choice) and Strong Impact could have untapped potential too, while Roxanne, an unbeaten recruit from Germany, adds further spice to the mix.

Richard O'Brien

Moogie 16:05 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: James Fanshawe

Uttoxeter

4.30: Kruger Park

The most interesting horse is Kruger Park who has reportedly taken time to come to himself. He's on the right track now after winning with a good bit in hand at Newbury and he's bred for today's longer distance. Accidental Legend looks sure to be involved if continuing his good recent work. Here Comes McCoy is best of the rest.

Alistair Jones

Kruger Park 16:30 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

