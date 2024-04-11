Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Aintree
Time Leader (4.05 Aintree)
The enigma is Its On The Line, who has the talent to win but doesn't half make life hard for himself as he showed when taking an age to warm to the task at Cheltenham. The third that day, TIME LEADER, has every chance of reversing those placings at this shorter trip. In leading over the last only to wilt up the hill, he ran a strikingly similar race to Famous Clermont a year earlier who duly made amends in this sharper test when the selection was unlucky not to be closer than fifth. The dark horse is Romeo Magico, a stablemate of Its On The Line and one who probably has better days ahead of him.
Alistair Jones
Chelmsford
8.30: Daaris
Preference is for DAARIS, who didn't get much luck when a strong-finishing second in a tactical race at Wolverhampton last month and is only 1lb higher on this step back up in trip. The main danger is Escarpment, who has run well off a reduced mark in his last two starts and looks worth a try at this new trip.
David Moon
Limerick
2.00: Jeaniemacaroney
This is an ideal opportunity for JEANIEMACARONEY to step up a place following a good second at Cork last month. Her jumping experience should help to give her an edge over bumper winner Lady Of The Locke, and she meets Doctor Nightingale on 12lb better than handicap terms.
Alan Sweetman
Southwell
3.40: Road To Wembley
Most of these appear to have better days ahead of them but it's still impossible to go against fast-improving ROAD TO WEMBLEY, who spreadeagled his field at Lingfield last week and looks well in under a 6lb penalty. Course winner Attila The Honey could emerge as the chief threat ahead of handicap debutants Timetobenice and Path To Dubai.
Peter Entwistle
Taunton
2.08: Plaisir Des Flos
A hat-trick could be on the cards for PLAISIR DES FLOS despite a further 10lb hike as he did beat a backed McManus handicap debutant at Wincanton with the pair nearly a distance clear. Illogical Logic made his handicap debut at Ascot and should be happier back on softer ground. Pentire Head is now blinkered and retains potential off his mark.
Alistair Jones
Published on 11 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 11 April 2024
