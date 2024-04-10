The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins's three horse racing tips at Aintree on Thursday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Aintree on Thursday . . .

Grey Dawning (1.45 Aintree)

Beat Ginny's Destiny by two lengths to land the Turners Novices' Chase last month and should be able to confirm the form. He meets the the runner-up over the the same 2m4f trip and on the same soft ground as that Cheltenham Festival success. Grey Dawning was second Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham in December but he was giving 3lb to the Paul Nicholls-trained winner and did well to be beaten only three-quarters of a length, having made a shuddering error at the second-last. Grey Dawning is proven over further than this trip, having won a soft-ground Grade 2 over 3m by 14 lengths at Warwick in January, so stamina is no issue. The seven-year-old should record back-to-back Grade 1 victories and get trainer Dan Skelton off to the perfect possible start at the Grand National meeting.

Kargese (2.20 Aintree)

Grade 3 winner on very soft ground at Auteuil before joining top connections in Willie Mullins and owner Kenny Alexander. She was a respectable runner-up on her stable debut for Mullins in a Grade 2 on yielding ground at Leopardstown on Boxing Day before going one better at the same track to land a Grade 1 in February. That Dublin Racing Festival victory came on the same soft ground that she'll encounter here and she beat subsequent Triumph Hurdle winner Majborough by nearly two lengths. There was no disgrace in being outstayed on heavy going by Majborough at last month's Cheltenham Festival given that her stablemate has been described as a future Gold Cup horse by Mullins. That is a far stronger level of form than what Kalif Du Berlais has achieved so far and she receives 7lb from that rival and Sir Gino, who looks too short considering the question marks surrounding the form of Nicky Henderson's yard. Mullins won this Grade 1 with a filly, Zenta, last year and may repeat the feat.

Honky Tonk Highway (5.15 Aintree)

Beat Diva Luna by three lengths when scoring at Tattersalls Farm for Colin Bowe and the runner-up made a successful rules debut in a Listed event at Market Rasen in January. Honky Tonk Highway emulated Diva Luna by landing a Listed event on her first start under rules when making a successful stable debut for Dan Skelton last month. The going was described as heavy for her point-to-point win and soft for her Sandown success, so testing conditions will not be an issue for the five-year-old. She should confirm the form with Diva Luna and if improving from Sandown, where she displayed significant signs of greenness, she should give favourite Baby Kate a serious race.

