Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Worcester
2.35: Jessie Lightfoot
A few of these warrant consideration but top of the list is JESSIE LIGHTFOOT (nap), who did well for her new stable this spring and held her own in a pretty competitive 0-130 race over C&D on her latest outing. Favori De Sivola has a lot more to prove but didn't run badly last month, after a layoff, and lurks on a very dangerous mark. Midnight Centurion is also well handicapped, while Pilot Show and Langley Hundred arrive in good form.
Chris Wilson
Ayr
2.55: Winter Crown
On the back of a very solid effort, WINTER CROWN (nap) holds particularly strong claims off an unchanged mark. Slainte Mhath, who may benefit from the first-time blinkers, is second choice with the rematch between Be Proud, The Caltonian and Classy Al looking tight.
Steve Boow
Wolverhampton
8.10: Evoluir
A half-brother to dual Tapeta winner How Impressive, EVOLUIR (nap) showed much more on his recent Newcastle comeback, an effort that can probably be upgraded a touch given he was rather drawn away from the action. Carmarthen is second choice, ahead of the expensive-to-follow Amroon.
Graham Wheldon
Roscommon
6.38: Rockstown Girl
Penny West is a fascinating runner for the champion trainer and has to be respected getting all the allowances despite lacking experience. Most of the rest of these have questions to answer after underwhelming runs last time but course bumper winner ROCKSTOWN GIRL (nap) put up a career-best and can score. If You Let Me might be more at home on this track than he was at Hexham last time.
Tyrone Molloy
Ripon
7.25: Garden Oasis
Having been in good form this season already GARDEN OASIS (nap) is taken to win his sixth race over course and distance by beating dual course-and-distance winner Havana Prince and the in-form Makalu.
Colin Russell
