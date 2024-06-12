Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Fontwell

3.43: He Is A Cracker

There is lots to take on trust, such as whether Dear Ralphy has turned a corner, whether He'llstopatthetop's confidence remains intact after his late last-time fall, and whether No More No (next best) can sustain his transformation now he's upped in trip. HE IS A CRACKER similarly needs to prove his recent return run was simply needed, but if that's the case a return to the mark he defied in a C&D chase last autumn can be capitalised upon.

Jeremy Grayson

He Is A Cracker 15:43 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Isabelle Ryder (10lb) Tnr: Gary Brown

Hamilton

8.25: Refuge

Course specialist REFUGE has posted a win and a close second in the last two runnings of this race and can come out on top, having returned to form with a solid fourth at Ripon last time. Ski Angel is a filly on the up and is second choice ahead of Sound Reason, who ran an encouraging race over C&D last Thursday. Wee Fat Mac and Aces Wild are players if transferring their good AW form back to turf.

Ben Hutton

Refuge 20:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Kempton

8.45: Wannabe Brave

Le Rouge Chinois, Abraaj and Damascus Steel need respect, with the former possibly bringing potential too after winning in January on his first attempt at 2m and the latter trying a staying trip for the first time today. However, WANNABE BRAVE has looked in tremendous heart in his hat-trick this spring and the chances are that he will now complete the four-timer.

Richard Austen

Wannabe Brave 20:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Fanshawe

Yarmouth

3.30: Baltic

The consistent maiden Gold Aura may lead the rest home but hat-trick seeking BALTIC, who seemingly found another gear in the last half furlong at Doncaster, looks a standout in terms of potential. He's had only five races and although this slightly shorter trip looks a negative, Ryan Moore should be able to persuade him to put his best foot forward in time. The first of Baltic's two wins came on good to soft but he's unraced on soft.

Richard Austen

Baltic 15:30 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

Limerick

6.30: September Leaves

Irish Derby entry Bacchanalian is of obvious interest but the drop back in trip on much quicker ground has to be a concern. The trip could well lead to a revival in the fortunes of Slaney Swagger. The one to be on though is SEPTEMBER LEAVES(nap) after a good return to action at the Curragh with probably more to come.

Justin O'Hanlon

September Leaves 18:30 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more