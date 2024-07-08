The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips from Pontefract and Lingfield on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Doha (3.10 Pontefract)

Doha took some time to find her feet, but since notching her first win at the end of last season she has not looked back. She started this season off well, narrowly being denied a win. She then followed that up with an impressive win at Royal Ascot last time out. This will be her first race in Listed company, but she has a solid record over a mile and her breeding suggests the step up in class will not be an issue. She looks set to go well again.

All Agleam (3.25 Lingfield)

The ultra consistent All Agleam returns to the track where she claimed her only win. Her turf form is not all that impressive, but she seems to do her best work on the all-weather, with some impressive performances at Kempton, Chelmsford and the course-and-distance win at Lingfield. She will have to defy top weight here, but she has a good record at this level and her consistent nature suggests she should go well.

Flaccianello (3.40 Pontefract)

Flaccianello has looked in good form this season. She made her reappearance in May at Leicester, running well but looking as though she needed the run. She followed that up with a much improved performance last time out at York, making headway in the closing stages but leaving herself too much to do and was no match for the winner. She may want slightly further, but she looks primed for another good outing here.

