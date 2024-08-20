- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Brighton
4.00: Mon Etoile
This looks a good opportunity for MON ETOILE who has been placed seven times this year and this three-year-old has more scope than her rivals. Angel On High is a reliable stick and is second choice. Irezumi would hold claims if managing to break on level terms.
Andrew Bladen
Kempton
3.45: Top Of The Class
This can go to TOP OF THE CLASS, who has a good record here and is well drawn. Princess Jastar and Bella Veneta are two others worth considering.
Colin Russell
Nottingham
7.10: Bowood
This will be run at a good clip if Always Fearless bids to repeat his Windsor heroics in similar fashion and it could set up nicely for BOWOOD, who has come from behind to win both his races for Ivan Furtado. King's School should also have some say.
Alistair Jones
Roscommon
7.20: Eddie G
A wide open handicap. The booking of Colin Keane for Orandi catches the eye with trip and ground in his favour. Shawaamekh should get closer to Orandi here having finished second to him at the Curragh. Red Heel has returned to form this season and should be thereabouts. The selection is EDDIE G, who ran a cracker on this first of his two runs at Galway and has the ideal front-runner's draw.
Justin O'Hanlon
Wolverhampton
9.00: My Turn Now
Golden Prosperity is the only one with an official rating right on the race ceiling, but his inconsistency makes him hard to recommend. Street Life is rather more reliable and he should again go well from his good draw, but the selection is MY TURN NOW who is 1-1 at this level, the win coming over course and distance in February. She should be all the better for her recent return from five months off. Money for Classy Hopes would be significant.
David Bellingham
