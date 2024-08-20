Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Brighton

4.00: Mon Etoile

This looks a good opportunity for MON ETOILE who has been placed seven times this year and this three-year-old has more scope than her rivals. Angel On High is a reliable stick and is second choice. Irezumi would hold claims if managing to break on level terms.

Andrew Bladen

Mon Etoile 16:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Kempton

3.45: Top Of The Class

This can go to TOP OF THE CLASS, who has a good record here and is well drawn. Princess Jastar and Bella Veneta are two others worth considering.

Colin Russell

Top Of The Class 15:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Nottingham

7.10: Bowood

This will be run at a good clip if Always Fearless bids to repeat his Windsor heroics in similar fashion and it could set up nicely for BOWOOD, who has come from behind to win both his races for Ivan Furtado. King's School should also have some say.

Alistair Jones

Bowood 19:10 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Elle-May Croot (7lb) Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Roscommon

7.20: Eddie G

A wide open handicap. The booking of Colin Keane for Orandi catches the eye with trip and ground in his favour. Shawaamekh should get closer to Orandi here having finished second to him at the Curragh. Red Heel has returned to form this season and should be thereabouts. The selection is EDDIE G, who ran a cracker on this first of his two runs at Galway and has the ideal front-runner's draw.

Justin O'Hanlon

Eddie G 19:20 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey (3lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Wolverhampton

9.00: My Turn Now

Golden Prosperity is the only one with an official rating right on the race ceiling, but his inconsistency makes him hard to recommend. Street Life is rather more reliable and he should again go well from his good draw, but the selection is MY TURN NOW who is 1-1 at this level, the win coming over course and distance in February. She should be all the better for her recent return from five months off. Money for Classy Hopes would be significant.

David Bellingham

My Turn Now 21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (5lb) Tnr: Michael Attwater

