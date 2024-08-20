Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Brighton

4.00: Mon Etoile

This looks a good opportunity for MON ETOILE who has been placed seven times this year and this three-year-old has more scope than her rivals. Angel On High is a reliable stick and is second choice. Irezumi would hold claims if managing to break on level terms.
Andrew Bladen

Silk
Mon Etoile16:00 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Kempton

3.45: Top Of The Class

This can go to TOP OF THE CLASS, who has a good record here and is well drawn. Princess Jastar and Bella Veneta are two others worth considering.
Colin Russell

Silk
Top Of The Class15:45 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Mark Loughnane

Nottingham

7.10: Bowood

This will be run at a good clip if Always Fearless bids to repeat his Windsor heroics in similar fashion and it could set up nicely for BOWOOD, who has come from behind to win both his races for Ivan Furtado. King's School should also have some say.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Bowood19:10 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Elle-May Croot (7lb)Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Roscommon

7.20: Eddie G

A wide open handicap. The booking of Colin Keane for Orandi catches the eye with trip and ground in his favour. Shawaamekh should get closer to Orandi here having finished second to him at the Curragh. Red Heel has returned to form this season and should be thereabouts. The selection is EDDIE G, who ran a cracker on this first of his two runs at Galway and has the ideal front-runner's draw.
Justin O'Hanlon

Silk
Eddie G19:20 Roscommon
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Caffrey (3lb)Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Wolverhampton

9.00: My Turn Now

Golden Prosperity is the only one with an official rating right on the race ceiling, but his inconsistency makes him hard to recommend. Street Life is rather more reliable and he should again go well from his good draw, but the selection is MY TURN NOW who is 1-1 at this level, the win coming over course and distance in February. She should be all the better for her recent return from five months off. Money for Classy Hopes would be significant.
David Bellingham

Silk
My Turn Now21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kaiya Fraser (5lb)Tnr: Michael Attwater

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Wolverhampton 

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Tuesday  

Tuesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips