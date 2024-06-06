The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped an 85-40 winner on Thursday and has three more horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Heer's Sadie (2.00 Brighton)

Three-time course-and-distance winner who again ran well at this track and trip when finishing third of 14 last time. The winner of that 7f handicap, Voodoo Ray, boosted the form when following up in a 15-runner 5½f event at Bath six days later. Liam Wright's 5lb claim means that the mare is only 1lb worse off than her latest course-and-distance victory under Christian Howarth last month. Good to firm ground should suit as Heer's Sadie has won three times on that going description including at this track and trip last July.

Galen (6.10 Fairyhouse)

Beaten only by last Saturday's Derby winner City Of Troy on his sole start as a juvenile and the form of the Curragh maiden has understandably worked out well since. Of the 11 rivals that Galen beat on his debut last July, the third, fifth and tenth have won subsequently. The Joseph O'Brien-trained three-year-old made a promising seasonal debut when runner-up at the Curragh a fortnight ago and perhaps needed the run after a 328-day layoff. Galen was sent off the 5-4 favourite on that occasion so clearly there is faith from connections that he retains the ability that saw him chase home a future Classic winner as a two-year-old. The son of Gleneagles beat the reopposing Kortez Bay by two and a quarter lengths last time and he should confirm that form here.

Almudena (7.50 Bath)

Finished no higher than fifth in her three starts as a juvenile but an opening mark of 71 may have underestimated the daughter of Study Of Man. Almudena has not run over further than a mile and her trainer Sir Mark Prescott excels when stepping his runners up in distance and handicapping. Almudena is a half-sister to Achnamara, Alalcance and Elhafei, who all won over 1m4f so the 1m3½f trip should suit.

