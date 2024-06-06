Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Rhythmic Acclaim (7.05 Goodwood)

Improved of late when winning her last two starts. Turned out here under a penalty and looks up to completing the hat-trick for trainer Charlie McBride.

Matt Gardner

Rhythmic Acclaim 19:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Philip McBride

The Punt nap

Heer's Sadie (2.00 Brighton)

Liam Wright's 5lb claim means that the six-year-old is on better terms than when third behind Voodoo Ray (a winner since) over course and distance last time.

Charlie Huggins

Heer's Sadie 14:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (5lb) Tnr: Julia Feilden

Eyecatcher

Ananda (7.28 Haydock)

Kieran Shoemark's mount was returning from a long absence when second on her reappearance. Her earlier form is strong, and a first-time hood should help her settle better than at Doncaster.

Steffan Edwards

Ananda 19:28 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

.

Newmarket nap

Almudena (7.50 Bath)

Fancied to strike on her handicap debut for Sir Mark Prescott after some decent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Almudena 19:50 Bath View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Winter Life (8.38 Haydock)

Stepped up on a couple of earlier efforts when second in a Ripon maiden recently and can make a successful transition to handicaps.

Dave Edwards

Winter Life 20:38 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Hoof It Hoof It (4.08 Thirsk)

David Allen is reunited with the four-year-old for the first time since the pair won in September and the combination of the jockey's booking and the good to firm ground points to a big run from the filly.

Liam Watson

Hoof It Hoof It 16:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped an 85-40 winner on Thursday and has three more horse racing tips on Friday

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Market Rasen

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.