Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Rhythmic Acclaim (7.05 Goodwood)
Improved of late when winning her last two starts. Turned out here under a penalty and looks up to completing the hat-trick for trainer Charlie McBride.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Heer's Sadie (2.00 Brighton)
Liam Wright's 5lb claim means that the six-year-old is on better terms than when third behind Voodoo Ray (a winner since) over course and distance last time.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Ananda (7.28 Haydock)
Kieran Shoemark's mount was returning from a long absence when second on her reappearance. Her earlier form is strong, and a first-time hood should help her settle better than at Doncaster.
Steffan Edwards
.
Newmarket nap
Almudena (7.50 Bath)
Fancied to strike on her handicap debut for Sir Mark Prescott after some decent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Winter Life (8.38 Haydock)
Stepped up on a couple of earlier efforts when second in a Ripon maiden recently and can make a successful transition to handicaps.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Hoof It Hoof It (4.08 Thirsk)
David Allen is reunited with the four-year-old for the first time since the pair won in September and the combination of the jockey's booking and the good to firm ground points to a big run from the filly.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped an 85-40 winner on Thursday and has three more horse racing tips on Friday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Market Rasen
