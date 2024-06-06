Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:45 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:45 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Rhythmic Acclaim (7.05 Goodwood)
Improved of late when winning her last two starts. Turned out here under a penalty and looks up to completing the hat-trick for trainer Charlie McBride.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Rhythmic Acclaim19:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Philip McBride

The Punt nap

Heer's Sadie (2.00 Brighton)
Liam Wright's 5lb claim means that the six-year-old is on better terms than when third behind Voodoo Ray (a winner since) over course and distance last time.
Charlie Huggins 

Silk
Heer's Sadie14:00 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Wright (5lb)Tnr: Julia Feilden

Eyecatcher

Ananda (7.28 Haydock)
Kieran Shoemark's mount was returning from a long absence when second on her reappearance. Her earlier form is strong, and a first-time hood should help her settle better than at Doncaster.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Ananda19:28 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

.

Newmarket nap

Almudena (7.50 Bath)
Fancied to strike on her handicap debut for Sir Mark Prescott after some decent work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Almudena19:50 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Winter Life (8.38 Haydock)
Stepped up on a couple of earlier efforts when second in a Ripon maiden recently and can make a successful transition to handicaps.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Winter Life20:38 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Hoof It Hoof It (4.08 Thirsk)
David Allen is reunited with the four-year-old for the first time since the pair won in September and the combination of the jockey's booking and the good to firm ground points to a big run from the filly.
Liam Watson

Silk
Hoof It Hoof It16:08 Thirsk
View Racecard
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing  

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins tipped an 85-40 winner on Thursday and has three more horse racing tips on Friday  

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Market Rasen 

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

inFree tips

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers