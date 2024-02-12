Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Catterick
3.00: Val Dancer
The looks best left to the unexposed and improving VAL DANCER, who has plenty in his favour. Should he misfire, the maiden Ideal Du Tabert might be the one to benefit most.
Jonathan Doidge
Plumpton
2.45: Prince Quali
Give Me A Moment has perhaps the most to prove under the conditions while Aviles ran no sort of race when last seen in December but has had wind surgery since. Alto Alto returned to form back hurdling last time and has claims on his early chase form but PRINCE QUALI did well in his first British chase at Wincanton and can do better yet if leaving off the hood is no drawback.
Emily Weber
Wolverhampton
7.30: Romilda
In-form maiden ROMILDA appears to be ahead of the assessor and is taken to open her account. Tribal Wisdom, who may build on his Lingfield win, is feared most ahead of solid contender Great Blasket.
Steve Boow
