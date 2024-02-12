Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Catterick

3.00: Val Dancer

The looks best left to the unexposed and improving VAL DANCER, who has plenty in his favour. Should he misfire, the maiden Ideal Du Tabert might be the one to benefit most.

Jonathan Doidge

Val Dancer 15:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Mel Rowley

Plumpton

2.45: Prince Quali

Give Me A Moment has perhaps the most to prove under the conditions while Aviles ran no sort of race when last seen in December but has had wind surgery since. Alto Alto returned to form back hurdling last time and has claims on his early chase form but PRINCE QUALI did well in his first British chase at Wincanton and can do better yet if leaving off the hood is no drawback.

Emily Weber

Prince Quali 14:45 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb) Tnr: Robert Walford

Wolverhampton

7.30: Romilda

In-form maiden ROMILDA appears to be ahead of the assessor and is taken to open her account. Tribal Wisdom, who may build on his Lingfield win, is feared most ahead of solid contender Great Blasket.

Steve Boow

Romilda 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

