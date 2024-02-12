Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
07:35 Sha TinHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race24 MINS
07:35 Sha TinHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Monday's three meetings

Today's Offers

8
All offers Chevron right

Today's Offers

7
All offers Chevron right

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Skybet logoWilliamhill logoLadbrokes logoCoral logoBet365 logoTote logoBetfair logoPaddypower logo
Bet365 logoSkybet logoBetfair logoPaddypower logoCoral logoLadbrokes logoWilliamhill logo
Chevron down

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Catterick

3.00: Val Dancer

The looks best left to the unexposed and improving VAL DANCER, who has plenty in his favour. Should he misfire, the maiden Ideal Du Tabert might be the one to benefit most.
Jonathan Doidge

Silk
Val Dancer15:00 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Alex Edwards Tnr: Mel Rowley

Plumpton

2.45: Prince Quali

Give Me A Moment has perhaps the most to prove under the conditions while Aviles ran no sort of race when last seen in December but has had wind surgery since. Alto Alto returned to form back hurdling last time and has claims on his early chase form but PRINCE QUALI did well in his first British chase at Wincanton and can do better yet if leaving off the hood is no drawback.
Emily Weber

Silk
Prince Quali14:45 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Kimber (3lb)Tnr: Robert Walford

Wolverhampton

7.30: Romilda

In-form maiden ROMILDA appears to be ahead of the assessor and is taken to open her account. Tribal Wisdom, who may build on his Lingfield win, is feared most ahead of solid contender Great Blasket.
Steve Boow

Silk
Romilda19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Read these next:

'He was a massive eyecatcher last time' - our Monday tipster has three selections 

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Catterick on Monday 

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 12 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 12 February 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips