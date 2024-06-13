Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Tribal Chief 3.35 Yarmouth

Improved on his three previous efforts when returning from being gelded to win on his handicap debut at Nottingham (8.5f, good) last week; carries a penalty for that but he's unexposed and has good claims.

Rhythmic Acclaim 4.20 Nottingham

Beaten in her first 13 starts but something has clicked this year and she comes here seeking a four-timer after 6f wins at Yarmouth (twice) and Goodwood; unpenalised for that latest smooth success and she's the one to beat; handles good to firm and soft.

Hickory 4.30 Newbury

Career started with three wins; 0-9 since but that includes two places at Ascot last term and another there last month; the last two of those placings were in top handicaps and he didn't get the run of the race when fourth of 21 in the Victoria Cup last time; visored on four of last five starts but now sports cheekpieces; with sights lowered somewhat, he has a good chance.

Tafsir 6.40 Musselburgh

Won twice here last summer and back on the scoresheet at Ayr (1m5f, good) last month; another good run when third of 14 at Hamilton (1m3f, good) 11 days ago and she's fine at 2m; very solid claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.