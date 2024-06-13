Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Leopardstown

4.45: Transcending

A clear fourth over course and distance last week in what appeared a decent maiden, Transcending can put that experience to good use here. The Naas maiden in which Gazelle D'Or finished second in last month looked a weaker one but she has to respected upped in trip here. Market support for either of the well-bred debutantes Proxima Centauri and Now has to be noted.

Alan Hewison

Musselburgh

6.40: Tafsir

The in-form mare Tafsir is a two-time course winner and can add to last month's success at Ayr. Red Force One was back on song at Ayr recently and is second choice ahead of Desert Quest, who has been runner-up the last twice.

Ben Hutton

Newbury

4.30: Hickory

Stacks went wrong for Hickory in the Victoria Cup last time but he still ran on into fourth of 21 in that top handicap and this race is far less competitive. His good record is not all about Ascot and this should be a good opportunity if the switch in headgear does not have an adverse effect. Pearle D'Or was favourite for that Victoria Cup but came tenth, before showing his true colours at Doncaster 12 days ago. He is respected but Metaverse is pretty unexposed on today's turf debut and his latest all-weather race suggested he has more to give, so he is feared most.

Richard Austen

Nottingham

4.20: Rhythmic Acclaim

This looks warm for the grade but, even so, Rhythmic Acclaim makes considerable appeal. She completed her hat-trick in good style at Goodwood last week and escapes a penalty for that win. She appears versatile in terms of going and can make it four in a row. Crafty Spirit (second choice) and Mick Appleby's talented new recruit Lipsink are greatly respected, while Raft Up and, at likely big odds, Bellagio Man can also make their mark.

Paul Smith

Worcester

8.25: Cusano

Ascension Day ran well to finish second in a similar contest last time and should go close, but Cusano has scope for further improvement on his handicap debut. Garitsa Bay is consistent and may well make the frame again.

Andrew Bladen

Yarmouth

3.35: Tribal Chief

This looks competitive. Miss Sunset Strip merits respect after her maiden win, while Atlantic Gamble can have a say if handling the soft ground. Salamanca City is going the right way and, along with Beach Point, remains of interest. However, the manner of the win by Tribal Chief last time suggests he is capable of defying a penalty and adding to that Nottingham success. Baroque Buoy could prove his toughest opponent.

Jonathan Doidge

