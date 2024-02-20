Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Maurices Men looks like a solid option for the Placepot in the opener (5.00) having gone close in each of his last two starts, both over this 7f trip.

Los Toldos and Monterosa look like two nice prospects in the 1m4f novice event (5.30) and the latter should improve for a step up in trip given that her dam is an Oaks winner.

Smiling Sunflower is 1lb well in and is hard to leave out of division one of the mile handicap (6.00) after last week’s course-and-distance success. Emorcee is worth including for some insurance.

In the second division (6.30), Cephalus will surely be right in the mix again after another narrow defeat over this track and trip last time.

The Class 3 conditions race (7.00) is competitive despite there only being five runners. The two unbeaten colts, Notable Speech and Cuban Tiger could be the way to go as both achieved a useful level of form when successful on their respective debuts.

Eleanor Cross is the only selection in the final leg (7.30) after a narrow defeat last time. She can continue to progress for an in-form yard.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.00

8 Maurices Men

5.30

4 Los Toldos

9 Monterosa

6.00

1 Smiling Sunflower

7 Emorcee

6.30

3 Cephalus

7.00

3 Cuban Tiger

4 Notable Speech

7.30

7 Eleanor Cross

1x2x2x1x2x1 = 8 lines

