The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Ludlow on Wednesday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Rockinastorm (3.30 Ludlow)

The long-standing HRH Prince Of Wales Chase is the most valuable race on this card and that should please in-form local trainer Henry Daly, who frequently targets the event and has saddled the runner-up in the last two seasons. He relies on the seven-year-old this year, who has made a good start to life over fences with a 2-4 record. His best effort in this sphere came at Hereford in December, when full value for a four-and-a-quarter-length victory over Supasunrise, so it’s encouraging he returns to a track similar in nature and he can put a lesser effort last time behind him under the excellent Gina Andrews.

Famoso (4.40 Ludlow)

Matt Sheppard is firmly on track to record his best season and one horse who’s certainly done his bit for the stable is Famoso, who’s landed three races since joining the yard this term, going up 20lb in the process. He lost nothing in defeat over course and distance last time - only giving best on the run-in behind two bang in-form rivals - and despite the bigger field this affair rates an easier task. A tough, consistent and progressive sort, he can be relied on to run his race again and looks booked for win number four of a bold campaign.

Canty Bay (5.15 Ludlow)

Herakles Westwood will have his supporters and with good reason, the Greatrex runner coming here on a four-timer and looking sure to be suited by this step back up in trip. The handicapper’s getting to him, though, and Emma Lavelle’s unexposed novice makes plenty of appeal to halt his progress off a mark of 115. The son of Shantou contested a competitive event at Lingfield last time, finishing a solid third behind two similarly well-treated sorts. Previously he was just starting to roll when tipping up two out at Wincanton - against one who’s now rated 129 - and the combination of a lenient mark and move up in distance can see him record a first handicap success.

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

'He has obvious claims in a weak contest' - Phill Anderson with four tips for Wednesday

Your guide to Members' Club content on the Racing Post app

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.