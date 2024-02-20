Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Canty Bay (5.15 Ludlow)

Emma Lavelle’s unexposed novice finished a solid third behind two similarly well-treated sorts at Lingfield last time and the combination of a lenient mark and step up in trip can help him record a second success.

Richard Russell

Canty Bay 17:15 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Handicappers' nap

Royal Deeside (2.55 Ludlow)

The Alan King-trained four-year-old showed improved form when finishing third behind the smart Givemefive at Warwick and looks well treated on his first start in a handicap hurdle.

Steve Mason

Royal Deeside 14:55 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Alan King

Speed figures

Cephalus (6.30 Kempton)

Has been narrowly beaten twice since scoring at Lingfield in December but a personal best over course and distance last time suggests he could resume winning ways.

Dave Edwards

Cephalus 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary Moore

Dark horse

Pilgrims King (4.15 Doncaster)

Showed signs of improvement when third at Sedgefield after a break a fortnight ago. Remains well handicapped and this is a weaker race.

Rob Sutton

Pilgrims King 16:15 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Peter Bowen

Eyecatcher

Two Past Eight (8.30 Kempton)

Not ideally served by a sharp test at Lingfield last time. Alan King's runner appeals on his previous form at Kempton.

Ron Wood

Two Past Eight 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

West Country nap

Leader In The Park (1.30 Doncaster)

Second to a useful type at Ascot on his hurdling debut and ran well for a long way last time. Sets the standard and his trainer Ben Pauling is in top form.

James Stevens

Leader In The Park 13:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Ben Jones Tnr: Ben Pauling

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

