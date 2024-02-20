Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Canty Bay (5.15 Ludlow)
Emma Lavelle’s unexposed novice finished a solid third behind two similarly well-treated sorts at Lingfield last time and the combination of a lenient mark and step up in trip can help him record a second success.
Richard Russell
Handicappers' nap
Royal Deeside (2.55 Ludlow)
The Alan King-trained four-year-old showed improved form when finishing third behind the smart Givemefive at Warwick and looks well treated on his first start in a handicap hurdle.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Cephalus (6.30 Kempton)
Has been narrowly beaten twice since scoring at Lingfield in December but a personal best over course and distance last time suggests he could resume winning ways.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Pilgrims King (4.15 Doncaster)
Showed signs of improvement when third at Sedgefield after a break a fortnight ago. Remains well handicapped and this is a weaker race.
Rob Sutton
Eyecatcher
Two Past Eight (8.30 Kempton)
Not ideally served by a sharp test at Lingfield last time. Alan King's runner appeals on his previous form at Kempton.
Ron Wood
West Country nap
Leader In The Park (1.30 Doncaster)
Second to a useful type at Ascot on his hurdling debut and ran well for a long way last time. Sets the standard and his trainer Ben Pauling is in top form.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Published on 20 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:48, 20 February 2024
