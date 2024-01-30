Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton and the opening 1m3f handicap (5.00) looks ripe for an upset. Hollie Doyle is an eyecathing booking on Let Her Loose , but Sea Of Charm also has sound claims. It's worth including both and hoping there is a surprise.

Al Marmar will be a warm order for the following mile handicap (5.30), but I'm not convinced he should be so short. I prefer the chances of Lady Of Arabia and Emorcee .

King's Vanity is another favourite who looks worth taking on in the 7f novice (6.00). Alexandretta is consistent and usually runs a place, while Elusive Empire also goes in.

There are eight declared for the 7f handicap (6.30) and Brewing rates a banker provided they all run, while division one of the 1m4f handicap (7.00) could go to Ensured or Mostly Sunny .

There are nine declared for division two (7.30) and Orange N Blue rates a banker provided at least eight go. Jane Chapple-Hyam fits cheekpieces for the first time and that can do the trick.

Kempton Placepot perm

5.00

2 Let Her Loose

6 Sea Of Charm

5.30

5 Lady Of Arabia

7 Emorcee

6.00

3 Elusive Empire

7 Alexandretta

6.30

3 Brewing

7.00

2 Ensured

6 Mostly Sunny

7.30

7 Orange N Blue

2x2x2x1x2x1=16 lines

