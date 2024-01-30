Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Kempton and the opening 1m3f handicap (5.00) looks ripe for an upset. Hollie Doyle is an eyecathing booking on Let Her Loose, but Sea Of Charm also has sound claims. It's worth including both and hoping there is a surprise.
Al Marmar will be a warm order for the following mile handicap (5.30), but I'm not convinced he should be so short. I prefer the chances of Lady Of Arabia and Emorcee.
King's Vanity is another favourite who looks worth taking on in the 7f novice (6.00). Alexandretta is consistent and usually runs a place, while Elusive Empire also goes in.
There are eight declared for the 7f handicap (6.30) and Brewing rates a banker provided they all run, while division one of the 1m4f handicap (7.00) could go to Ensured or Mostly Sunny.
There are nine declared for division two (7.30) and Orange N Blue rates a banker provided at least eight go. Jane Chapple-Hyam fits cheekpieces for the first time and that can do the trick.
Kempton Placepot perm
5.00
2 Let Her Loose
6 Sea Of Charm
5.30
5 Lady Of Arabia
7 Emorcee
6.00
3 Elusive Empire
7 Alexandretta
6.30
3 Brewing
7.00
2 Ensured
6 Mostly Sunny
7.30
7 Orange N Blue
2x2x2x1x2x1=16 lines
