ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV4 on Saturday

1.35 Chester

Contact Company Handicap, 7½f

Lord Bertie bolted up by 12 lengths on his seasonal debut and steps into handicap company for the first time off an opening mark of 95. The William Haggas-trained three-year-old could be the class act of the 12-runner line-up which includes eight course winners.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Lord Bertie

2-2 in novices since running well behind Chaldean on debut; handicap debut here

Lord Bertie 13:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

1.50 Sandown

Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap, 7f

Tough Enough bids to follow up last month's course-and-distance success off a 4lb higher mark and looks more progressive than the other Sandown winners in the line-up – Idemnify and Lyndon B. Amber Island's best form had been on the all-weather but she could continue her improvement on the turf after scoring at Leicester last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Ernie's Valentine

Well treated on 7f turf form in May and June and Oisin Murphy a good booking; considered

Ernie's Valentine 13:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

2.05 Beverley

William Hill Silver Cup Handicap, 1m4f

Dancing In Paris and Fulfilled were both placed in Racing League handicaps last time while Aimeric was eighth at Royal Ascot, but will need to improve on his disappointing effort at Newmarket's July meeting. Stowell, who was third in the Group 2 Queen's Vase in 2021, makes his stable debut for Alan King.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Fulfilled

Solid in handicaps, progressive too and won twice in June; all turf runs on good to firm

Fulfilled 14:05 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: David Simcock

2.25 Sandown

Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes (Group 3), 1m

Kieran Shoemark claims his first ride on John and Thady Gosden's Sandringham winner Coppice, who drops in grade after finishing fifth in the Group 1 Falmouth. Purplepay attempts to reverse the form with Listed Dick Hern Stakes winner Heredia, while Queen For You also has a bit to find with Lyric Fillies' Stakes winner Midnight Mile. Last year's winner Potapova defends her crown.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Heredia

Better than ever when easy winner of Haydock Listed race; open to further improvement

Heredia 14:25 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

2.40 Beverley

William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes (Listed), 5f

Tis Marvellous bids to win this race for a third year in a row with fellow course-and-distance winners Silky Wilkie, Judicial and Elegant Erin among the Clive Cox-trained sprinter's rivals. Apollo One has been placed in big-field handicaps on his last four starts and tackles Listed company for the first time this season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Apollo One

Better than ever of late, four fine runs in defeat in hot 6f handicaps; leading contender

Apollo One 14:40 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: P Charalambous & J Clutterbuck 3.00 Sandown

Virgin Bet Handicap, 1m2f Virgin Bet Handicap, 1m2f

Dual Identity is rated 7lb higher than when scoring over this track and trip last July and Lord Protector, who won over course-and-distance off 4lb lower on his penultimate start, looks better treated. Lord Protector beat the reopposing Eagle's Way and Kitsune Power at Goodwood last time and represents Ralph Beckett, who also runs Baltic Voyage.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Gaassee

1m4f/1m6f in all of his eight handicaps but this drop back in trip is well worth a shot

Gaassee 15:00 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.20 Chester

Caa Stellar Chester Stakes (Listed), 1m6½f

Military Order was sent off the same price as 9-2 Derby winner Auguste Rodin but flopped in the Epsom Classic, finishing last of 14. The Godolphin-owned son of Frankel steps up in trip for his first start since and could add another Listed success to his Lingfield Derby Trial win. Beckett has won this race for the last two years and runs Lone Eagle and Thanks Monica.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Military Order

Off since Derby flop; fine chance in this if the earlier impressions are anything to go by

Military Order 15:20 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.38 Sandown

Virgin Bet Solario Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Starlore beat a couple of subsequent winners when making a successful debut at Sandown and puts his unbeaten record on the line along with the Charlie Appleby-trained Aablan and David O'Meara's Hamilton and Ayr scorer Cerulean Bay. Mortlake and Devil's Point both have Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes entries.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aablan

Well-bred colt; workmanlike winner at Newmarket on his debut; yard won this race last year

Aablan 15:38 Sandown View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £75,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 2.05 Beverley: FULFILLED

Race 2, 2.25 Sandown: HEREDIA

Race 3, 2.40 Beverley: APOLLO ONE

Race 4, 2.45 Chester: ANOTHER BAAR

Race 5, 3.00 Sandown: GAASSEE

Race 6, 3.20 Chester: MILITARY ORDER

Race 7, 3.38 Sandown: AABLAN

Read Saturday's previews:

Can Coppice become yet another to bounce back from a Group 1 defeat and land the Atalanta?

'He goes there in really good form and I think he'll run a very good race' - who is primed to bounce back at Sandown?

'We'll find out where we stand with him' - is Starlore the next superstar winner of the Solario Stakes?

Derby flop Military Order returns to action with Charlie Appleby eyeing St Leger spot

'We think a lot of him' - who fancies their chances of landing the Beverley Bullet?

Mick Mulvany expecting further improvement from experienced juvenile in trappy conditions race

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.