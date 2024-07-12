'It was a gorgeous debut and I think he'll win' - David Jennings answers the big questions ahead of Friday's action

What's the big story?

A Group 1 with three Irish runners, two of them trained by an O'Brien, but none from Ballydoyle – the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ) certainly has an unusual look to it.

Porta Fortuna is favourite and rightly so. You'd have to wonder what she has to do to get the credit she deserves. She's won a Cheveley Park and a Coronation Stakes at the top level, and was beaten only a neck in the 1,000 Guineas. She was just touched off in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf too, so her CV is chock-a-block with cracking efforts.

The big question now is whether she can beat a top-class older filly like Running Lion , who was a revelation from the front in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Great existing customer offers

Great existing customer offers Superb in-play betting services 18+. Play Safe. New players only, using promo code T60. Valid from 13/04/2022. Online play. Get £60 Bonus split between Vegas & Sports in the following manner – (i) Deposit £10 to unlock £20 Vegas Free Bet on Selected Games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); then (ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash (excl. £10 deposit) or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, receive £40 Sports Free Bets excluding Virtual Markets (4x £10, 7 days expiry). Payment methods & country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply. #ad

What's the bet of the day?

That's an easy one: Field Of Gold in the 7f maiden (4.10 ). The minute his Doncaster debut was over I couldn't wait for him to run again and I haven't had to wait long, as he reappears a fortnight later.

That initial effort was packed with potential and I fully expect the Kingman colt to take a massive leap forward.

He was drawn in stall one at Donny and found himself on the far wing much of the way. Robert Havlin wasn't hard on him in the closing stages and it was a gorgeous introduction.

It might be a hot maiden, but Field Of Gold could be a stakes colt in the making.

What's the lay of the day?

Mountain Breeze was a big mover in the Albany, into 9-4 at the off, but she never looked like landing those wagers and I don't fancy her in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (2.25 ) either.

Everything went right for her and she was a well-beaten fourth, whereas everything went wrong for Fairy Godmother and she won.

Get us off to a flyer, who wins the opening bet365 Handicap?

Well, I went on the record saying Involvement was the best-handicapped horse in training when he had a mark of 90.

He's 6lb higher these days, despite the fact he hasn't won since his Redcar debut, but surely now that he tries 1m2f (1.50 ) for the first time, you will start to see what I see.

His half-brother was best over this trip, and his Royal Ascot effort in the Britannia suggested he will relish it. I'm utterly convinced he has a lot more talent than his mark. Here's hoping he proves it here.

Anything else for us on what is a Friday feast?

Amirite is testing my patience. I thought he would win the Paddy Power Chase, the bet365 Gold Cup, the Masters at Augusta and be world snooker champion by now.

As of yet, he has managed just a beginners' chase win at Fairyhouse over fences, so I'm beginning to look like an idiot, but he must have an outstanding chance in the €100,000 Midlands National (7.55 ) at Kilbeggan off a mark of just 142.

Read this next:

Harry Wilson found two winners on the opening day of the July meeting - find out his Friday selections at Newmarket

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.