Harry Wilson found two winners on the opening day of the July meeting - find out his Friday selections at Newmarket

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket's July festival on Friday . . .

1.50 Newmarket

bet365 Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Involvement

Involvement ran a brilliant race to finish second on his handicap debut behind front-running winner Nellie Leylax at Haydock in May, when he was the only one to make inroads from the rear and pulled four lengths clear of his nearest rival. A 6lb rise for not winning felt a touch harsh, but he ran okay off this new mark at Royal Ascot and that run can be marked up, as he wandered around when racing alone for the final two furlongs. He looked to find a mile on quick ground an insufficient test that day and the extra two furlongs here promise to suit on breeding, given he's by Lope De Vega out of a 1m2f Listed-winning mare and is a half-brother to another 1m2f winner.

2.25 Newmarket

Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Maw Lam

The last ten winners had all previously contested the Albany (seven) or the Queen Mary (three) and the top four in the early betting are looking to continue that trend. Mountain Breeze was ultimately disappointing when finishing the best part of three lengths behind Heavens Gate in the Albany, albeit that rival had the run of the race in front, while just a neck separated Mighty Eriu and Maw Lam in the Queen Mary. I don't understand why the latter is the biggest price of the four, given she has posted progressive RPRs in her three starts and was the only runner in the Queen Mary to run a sub 12-second final furlong after being denied a clear run. She looks very relaxed, which will help stepping up in trip, and with slow starts costing her over 5f, there's every chance she'll improve for the extra furlong.

3.00 Newmarket

bet365 Trophy, 1m6f

Harry's tip: Knightswood

Knightswood has been unlucky in two of his last three starts, having been repeatedly denied a clear run before staying on strongly in 1m4f handicaps at Doncaster and Ripon. A change to more forcing tactics did him no favours at Pontefract last month, when the good to firm ground was also probably against him, and it would be no surprise to see him held up this time. He's at his best when running through horses, so he's going to need a bit of luck, but the step up in trip could be a help and it's hard to ignore the record of the Johnston stable in this race.

3.35 Newmarket

Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Porta Fortuna

This doesn't look like a strong running of the Falmouth and is definitely weaker than the stacked Coronation Stakes that Porta Fortuna won at Royal Ascot, so there is no reason to oppose the favourite. She comprehensively reversed 1,000 Guineas form with Elmalka that day, having shown the benefit of that Newmarket run, while also having too much for Irish 1,000 Guineas third Opera Singer. She looks comfortably the best three-year-old filly in the division and with Running Lion, who looks set to ensure a strong pace for Porta Fortuna to aim at, having to concede 9lb here, she probably won't have to improve on that form to win, with the drying ground very much in her favour.

4.10 Newmarket

Weatherbys British EBF Maiden Stakes, 7f

Harry's tip: Field Of Gold

There are a lot of fine pedigrees on show and it wouldn't be a surprise should one of the newcomers go and win, but Field Of Gold flagged himself as a potential next-time-out winner at Doncaster two weeks ago and can put that experience to good use here. He was very green throughout and when asked for his effort, he did well to get close to a pair who had the benefit of a run from a poor draw in stall one. This half-brother to Zanbaq cost 530,000 gns as a foal and can go part way to justifying that price tag.

4.45 Newmarket

Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap, 7f

Harry's tip: Brunel Nation

Brunel Nation looked to be progressing into a useful sort when following up his Chelmsford victory with success on the Rowley Mile (finished second but was awarded the race). His Goodwood fourth can be marked up, given he had to wait to make his challenge down the outside and was helped by the second drifting across the track, and I'm happy to put a line through his run at Chester, where the very testing conditions and sharp track were against him. He should relish the return to a stiffer track and having David Egan (1-1 on him) on board is a positive too.

5.20 Newmarket

Blake-Turner Solicitors Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Isle Of Lismore

Isle Of Lismore has been in the form of his life this year, producing career-best RPRs of 97 when gamely winning at Ascot in May and finishing second at Newmarket 18 days later. The form of his Ascot win has worked out well, with the second and third both successful since, while he was unlucky to bump into a well-treated rival who has since run well in Listed company next time. It's very easy to excuse his latest run, as the jockey lost his iron coming out of the stalls and he was always behind, and this represents a drop in class anyway. This is a career-high mark, but he has a fantastic record on July course, with form figures of 1121, and those recent RPRs suggest he can take a hand here.

