Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Lucky Encounter

9.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Sky Trust

9.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Sunstrider

10.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Andrea Atzeni is set to regain the winning thread when partnering the untapped Lucky Encounter for David Hayes in the Class 2 6f handicap (9.05) on an interesting 11-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Atzeni has drawn a blank at the last two meetings, which is unusual as he is enjoying a cracking first season in Hong Kong, sitting fifth in the jockeys’ championship with 34 wins. But he continues to ride well and his popularity is growing.

Hayes has long regarded Lucky Encounter as close to the best prospect in his stable, a view supported by recent runs. The four-year-old has bumped into Galaxy Patch, Howdeepisyourlove and Young Champion, all rising stars, yet he has acquitted himself well.

A winner of four of his ten starts, Lucky Encounter chased home Young Champion and Blue Marlin over 7f on his latest outing — beaten only a length and a quarter — and gives the impression he will appreciate the drop back in trip here.

Raging Blizzard has progressed through the ranks in typical John Size fashion, winning his last two to make his record an impressive 4-8. He steps up in grade this time but, with Zac Purton keen to retain the ride, is the principal danger.

Purton, who rode a milestone 1,700th winner at Happy Valley on Wednesday, has nine rides, with the David Hall-trained Sunstrider the most interesting in the Class 3 mile handicap (10.45).

Sunstrider ran on particularly well for fourth behind the well-regarded Patch Of Theta in a strong Class 3 race over 7f on his latest start and, being by Highland Reel, the step up in distance should suit him perfectly. He was 2-4 on country tracks in Australia before export.

Loyal Bo Bo is going for a hat-trick but must contend with a rise in grade plus a wide draw (stall 11). That makes it tougher but he is on an upward climb and has plenty of potential. Another big chance is the consistent Beato, who represents the newly-forged Tony Cruz-Brenton Avdulla alliance.

Sky Trust is worth another chance in the Class 4 7f handicap (9.35) following a luckless last outing when he jumped awkwardly and found trouble in running before finishing an encouraging fourth. This is a bright prospect for Vincent Ho, who is looking for his first winner since his comeback after injury.

Sha Tin Placepot

8.00

5 Ka Ying Warrior

14 Ruby Sailing

8.35

2 Golden Rise

7 Lucky Touch

9.05

4 Raging Blizzard

6 Lucky Encounter

9.35

2 The Absolute

9 Sky Trust

10.10

6 Helene Warrior

13 Aeroinvincible

10.45

7 Beato

8 Loyal Bo Bo

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5.30am.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.