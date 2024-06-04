Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Packing Power

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

So Treasure

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Chain Of Gold

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Zac Purton has understandably stuck with lightweight Chain Of Gold in the Class 3 handicap (2.45) over 1m½f on an interesting nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Chain Of Gold was cramped for room in the closing stages of a similar race over course and distance four weeks ago and came in fifth, a length behind winner Lovero in a blanket finish. With better luck, he would have been closer.

After investigating the incident, the stewards stopped short of lodging their own objection on behalf of Chain Of Gold’s connections but they severely reprimanded Angus Chung for allowing Lovero to shift out approaching the 50-metre mark.

This time, the Cody Mo-trained Chain Of Gold meets Lovero on 7lb better terms and Zoom Boom 3lb better for the small margins that separated them at that last meeting and, with luck in running, it should be enough to reverse the placings.

The Danny Shum-trained Helene Warrior, who won at Ayr and Doncaster for Michael Bell as a two-year-old, is showing promise now he has acclimatised and looks particularly dangerous on his present mark. He shapes as the danger.

Shum, fresh from his great triumph with Romantic Warrior in Tokyo on Sunday, introduces smart Australian import Packing Power in the Class 4 6f handicap (12.40), in which he faces 11 rivals of average ability.

Packing Power, a three-year-old son of Toronado, has shown promise in his five barrier trials since arriving, particularly in the two most recent trials when partnered by Purton. He has drawn well (stall five) for his debut, which is perfect for him to sit in behind the pace in the first half of the race. Draco looks next best.

Mark Newnham and Luke Ferraris have been waiting patiently for So Treasure, who gets a fine opportunity to open his account in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.10) having drawn the inside in stall one.

Sea Sapphire is expected to jump straight to the front from stall four, which should allow So Treasure, a son of Impending, to slot in behind him and enjoy the run of the race. With Ellis Wong claiming 7lb on Sea Sapphire, the front-runner might be harder to run down than usual and should hang on for a place.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

7 So Treasure

8 Sea Sapphire

1.40

3 Fighting Machine

4 Setanta

2.10

3 Sky Trust

11 Northern Beast

2.45

10 Helene Warrior

11 Chain Of Gold

3.15

1 Kaholo Angel

3 Lady’s Choice

3.50

2 Wings Of War

4 A Americ Te Specso

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

Happy Valley card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.