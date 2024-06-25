Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Packing Hermod

2.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Copartner Prance

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Chain Of Gold

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Pierre Ng regained the upper hand in the trainers’ championship at the weekend, but veteran Francis Lui is poised to hit back at his rival with a seven-strong team headed by the prolific Copartner Prance in the Class 2 6f handicap (2.45) at Happy Valley.

With a timely treble, Ng turned a one-win deficit into a two-win lead, but with six meetings left, it won’t be the last fluctuation at the top before the final day, July 14. While Zac Purton has his seventh jockeys’ crown in the bag, the trainers’ title will go down to the wire.

Lui, who now trails 65-63, is relying on Copartner Prance to pull off a feat last achieved by Lucky Sweynesse — chalking up six wins on the trot — and having been attractively drawn in stall three with Purton aboard, he should do it.

The four-year-old has rocketed up the ratings, progressing 36lb since his first win in March. Four of those wins have been over course and distance, so he will feel well and truly back at home here.

The Mark Newnham-trained Sing Dragon saw his winning sequence of three on the all-weather track come to an end last time, but he should not be inconvenienced by the return to turf, having won a handicap in Sydney for Chris Waller before export.

Lui’s most interesting runner is the newcomer Packing Hermod , who makes his racecourse debut under Purton in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.10). The champion jockey partnered the son of Rubick in two of his five barrier trials and was obviously impressed.

Packing Hermod began his early days in New Zealand and attracted attention in Hong Kong as he is a half-brother to the useful Galaxy Witness. His trials locally have been good enough to suggest he can win first-up. Talents Supremo is his main danger.

Purton can’t get down to 8st 3lb, so Karis Teetan has been snapped up for the ride on Chain Of Gold in the Class 3 1m½f handicap (3.15). The gelding has been knocking on the door for some time and should be rewarded this time.

Helene Warrior has gone up 8lb in the ratings for a last-start win, but this dual winner for Michael Bell in Britain still looks well treated and has solid place claims.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

2 Lean Master

3 One For All

1.40

2 Setanta

5 Can’t Go Wong

2.10

5 Packing Hermod

9 Talents Supremo

2.45

3 Copartner Prance

8 Sing Dragon

3.15

5 Helene Warrior

12 Chain Of Gold

3.50

7 California Deeply

9 Ka Ying Cheer

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

Happy Valley card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.