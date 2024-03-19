Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Super Charizzard

12.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Gallant Valour

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Wings Of War

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

First-season trainer Mark Newnham can continue his rich vein of form with lightly raced Super Charizzard in the Class 4 6f handicap (12.40) at Happy Valley.

Newnham landed a double at the city track last week followed by a winner as well as an unfortunate loser (Windcheater) at Sha Tin on Sunday, and this looks a good opportunity for the stable to strike again.

Super Charizzard endured a tough introduction when beaten just under four lengths into sixth on his racecourse debut. That he was able to finish so close is testament to his guts and powers of recovery.

The three-year-old son of US Navy Flag copped a bump early and was severely checked before the home turn, which ruined his chance. Not surprisingly, Karis Teetan has remained loyal and, with any luck, he should be winning.

Dan Attack followed a win in this grade with a third in similar company and subsequently featured in one of the longest stewards’ reports on a single horse in recent seasons, although officials were satisfied he couldn't have finished closer. He's the main danger here.

Wings Of War , winner of the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes for Clive Cox in 2021, is 0-12 and on to his third trainer in Hong Kong but he's now racing well enough to break the ice in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.50).

Trainer Douglas Whyte, ably assisted by jockey Harry Bentley, seem to have found the key to the five-year-old, who has been second and third in his two runs since the latest change of stables. That is welcome news for Mary Slack, one of a small number of elite international owners permitted to race in Hong Kong.

The Pierre Ng-trained Healthy Healthy, just touched off in a similar race over course and distance two starts ago, appears next best in an interesting last heat on a tricky card.

The good thing in the eyes of most punters is the Jamie Richards-trained Gallant Valour in the Class 4 1m½f handicap (1.10). He can take full advantage of a favourable draw in stall three.

Happy Valley Placepot

12.10

9 Tattenham

11 High Percentage

12.40

6 Super Charizzard

10 Dan Attack

1.10

3 Gallant Valour

12 Northern Beast

1.45

6 Strongest Boy

10 Little Fairy

2.15

5 June Planet

6 Lovero

2.50

7 Healthy Healthy

11 Wings Of War

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.40am.

Happy Valley card

