Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Trainer Jamie Richards pulls the wraps off exciting newcomer Magic Control , who could make a winning local debut in the Class 3 5f handicap (3.15) on a nine-race card at Happy Valley.

Magic Control, who started his career in Melbourne, boasts impressive credentials having won a Listed race at Flemington and the Group 3 Red Anchor Stakes at Moonee Valley last time.

He has trialled extensively since his arrival, including an educational jump-out here at the city track. The three-year-old is a son of Sioux Nation, a Norfolk Stakes winner for Ballydoyle who is an influence for speed although, surprisingly, one of his daughters [Socks Nation] won the Queensland Oaks over 1m3f in Brisbane last weekend.

Hugh Bowman takes the mount, and from stall four he will have plenty of options in the scramble to the first bend provided he jumps away cleanly. The winning debutant Midori Glory has strong claims, but the biggest danger to the selection is the handy Youthful Spirits.

Bowman is back aboard the useful Nordic Dragon in the Class 3 6f handicap (2.45), a significant booking as the former Sydney champion won two races over course and distance aboard the son of Starspangledbanner just over a year ago.

The other important factor is that Nordic Dragon drops in grade after drawing a blank in 11 starts in Class 2 this season. He will surely enjoy lining up in an easier race and, with an inside draw (stall two), should go close to winning.

His main opposition will be the talented Super Joy N Fun, although stall 12 is a big disadvantage, and the Tony Cruz runner California Deeply, who is strongly fancied to come into the picture from stall three.

Nordic Dragon’s trainer Danny Shum has a stranglehold on the Class 2 1m½f handicap (1.40) as he saddles likely favourite Moments In Time , as well as chief danger Chill Chibi and the in-form Helene Feeling.

Preference is for Moments In Time despite the Chilean Group 1 winner being asked to drop back in distance after two creditable runs over a mile and a half when too much use was made of him in front. Zac Purton is likely to be more conservative tactically.

The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 11.40am

