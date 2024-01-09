Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley

Gold Tack

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

La City Blanche

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Healthy Healthy

2.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

Tony Cruz, who threw punters a curve ball in the feature race at Sha Tin at the weekend, can follow up by taking the Group 3 January Cup (1.45) with La City Blanche on a challenging eight-race card at Happy Valley.

Cruz sent out 25-1 shot Whizz Kid to land the Bauhinia Sprint Trophy on the straight 5f course, marking the end to a relatively lean period for the Hong Kong legend, who is currently joint 11th in the trainers’ championship.

There is an argument to say today’s distance of 1m1f is the optimum trip for La City Blanche, a Group 1 winner in Argentina, whose sole win in 13 starts locally came over course and distance last April.

Some of his recent starts over longer trips were respectable — sixth in the Jockey Club Cup over 1m2f and seventh in the 1m4f Hong Kong Vase after making the running when no pace developed early — but with an inside draw (1) and Karis Teetan aboard, he is poised to excel in the only Group race run at the city track.

Strong opposition can be anticipated from the Danny Shum-trained Helene Feeling, a three-time Happy Valley winner who comes here off the back of landing the spoils for James McDonald, who is replaced this time by Vincent Ho. Happy Together is another danger.

Pierre Ng, who is running away with the trainers’ championship, is aiming for four wins from five starts with the progressive Healthy Healthy in the nightcap, the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (2.50).

The four-year-old has gone up 7lb in the handicap for winning at his first attempt in this grade and there is no reason to believe he cannot repeat the feat with Alexis Badel in the saddle over a course and distance he clearly relishes. Copartner Ambition is the main threat.

Arguably the most interesting runner on the card is the second-season New Zealand import Gold Tack, who runs for David Hall for the first time in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (1.10), in which Lyrical Motion, a first ride at the Valley for 10lb claimer Ellis Wong, looks second best.

Gold Tack, a son of the Victoria Derby winner Preferment, failed to win but was placed in five of his ten starts for Tony Millard, who handed in his licence at the end of last season. With two recent barrier trials under the belt, he should give a good sight for his new stable.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

2 Total Power

4 Red Hare King

12.40

6 Talents Supremo

9 Sea Sapphire

1.10

5 Gold Tack

6 Lyrical Motion

1.45

7 Helene Feeling

11 La City Blanche

2.15

5 Escape Route

6 Lean Hero

2.50

4 Copartner Ambition

9 Healthy Healthy

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 11.10am.

Happy Valley card

