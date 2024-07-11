Harry Wilson's July festival tips on Thursday: 'He's crying out for some ease underfoot and can prove his recent efforts all wrong'

Harry Wilson with his advice for all seven races at Newmarket's July festival on Thursday . . .

1.50 Newmarket

Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3), 1m5f

Harry's tip: Ancient Wisdom

Ancient Wisdom revelled in testing conditions in the autumn, looking mightily impressive when storming clear of Chief Little Rock and Ambiente Friendly in a Group 3 at Newmarket in October before claiming Group 1 honours in the Futurity Trophy two weeks later, when his stamina really shone through on the heavy ground. He looked a smart prospect for middle-distance races on the back of that and I certainly wouldn't be ruling him out despite two defeats this year, with quicker ground than he would like on reappearance and not handling the track at Epsom last time taken as excuses. Conditions look perfect for him here and he should have no problem regaining the winning thread, with the extra furlong sure to suit.

Ancient Wisdom 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.25 Newmarket

Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Harry's tip: Aomori City

It's hard to ignore the regard in which Whistlejacket is held, having been sent off at odds-on for the Norfolk, and softer ground may see him improve on his Royal Ascot fourth, but hitting the line hard over 5f doesn't guarantee he'll stay 6f and he looked very much outstayed over this trip on his debut, so it's best to take him on. Windsor Castle winner Ain't Nobody will be a big danger if seeing out the extra furlong, but I'm willing to chance the once-raced Aomori City, who scored a shade cosily on his debut last month in a Nottingham novice connections last won in 2016 with talented sprinter Blue Point. He drew 12 lengths clear of the third that day, running to a better RPR than any of his rivals here managed on their respective debuts, and is open to untold improvement on just his second start.

Aomori City 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Newmarket

Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Moswaat

You can make a case for a few of these. Tropical Island, who travelled well for a long way on his reappearance and could come on for the run, and Two Tribes, who will appreciate the return to 6f and whose return run has been boosted, head the dangers, but I'd be disappointed if Moswaat couldn't take advantage of a mark of 86 now getting back on a softer surface, having quickened up well to win a soft ground novice last year before finishing third in a Listed race on heavy ground on his final juvenile run. His penultimate run at Windsor was full of promise – where he ran to a RPR of 91 on good to firm ground – and returning to 6f looks a good move. Odds of 16-1 look too big.

Moswaat 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

3.35 Newmarket

Princess Of Wales's Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Harry's tip: Arrest

It's quite obvious Arrest needs soft ground to be at his best, having sandwiched poor runs in the Derby and King Edward VII Stakes (both on good to firm ground) last year with dominant victories in the Chester Vase (soft) and Geoffrey Freer Stakes (good to soft), while he followed that Newbury victory with a good second in the St Leger (soft), form that is working out well. Excuses can be made for his two starts this year, as he wasn't helped by a slow start or racing very wide out of the stalls on his reappearance and would have found the ground too quick at Chester, and the recent rain makes him a big player. He was a head away from being a Group 1 winner as a juvenile and can deliver on that promise here.

Arrest 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

4.10 Newmarket

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes, 6f

Harry's tip: Valentia Island

A few of these showed promise on their debuts, with the most fascinating contender being Hot Like Me, who was thrown into the Chesham and was far from disgraced. However, I'm siding with Valentia Island, despite the fact she has almost three lengths to find with Miss Fascinator on their meeting here two weeks ago. My selection challenged on the other side of the track to the first four home that day, which wouldn't have helped, and should improve for the experience, while she should relish the easier conditions, given she's a half-sister to Derby fourth Deira Mile, who ran very well in last year's Futurity Trophy on heavy ground.

Valentia Island 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4.45 Newmarket

Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race), 1m

Harry's tip: Al Musmak

There was talk of the 2,000 Guineas for Al Musmak at the start of this season, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him miss that engagement and instead line up in the Dante over a longer trip. Although he was very disappointing that day, his bloods were found to be abnormal afterwards and he may have needed that first run anyway, but he again failed to conclusively prove his stamina for the longer trip in the Hampton Court last time and now reverts to a mile. I'm not giving up him yet as he had some high-class form last year, notably finishing best of the rest behind subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace winner Rosallion in the Pat Eddery Stakes, which has worked out extraordinarily well, while he was a comfortable winner of a Listed race before finishing second in the Royal Lodge. He's crying out for some ease underfoot and can prove his recent efforts all wrong.

Al Musmak 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

5.20 Newmarket

National Stud Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Twirling

Some of Safwan's French form reads well and he's sure to prove better than he showed at Royal Ascot, with the softer ground a big plus. It wouldn't surprise me if he won, but I'm of the opinion he'll be better over further and so I've afforded Twirling another chance. She had a progressive profile heading into the Kensington Palace Stakes, having built on her Nottingham third when winning with what looked like a bit in hand at Doncaster next time, but never got into the Ascot race after being sluggish from the gates. The drop in class coupled with the ease underfoot can see her resume her progress.

Twirling 17:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket's July meeting on Thursday

Royal Ascot juvenile form put to the test as Ain't Nobody, Electrolyte and Whistlejacket take on three novice winners

Can Hamish continue to make hay and keep connections content during this remarkably wet summer?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.