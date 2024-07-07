Harry Wilson returns with tips for all eight races at Chelmsford's Premier meeting after finding an 11-2 winner on Saturday

Harry Wilson with his advice for the eight races at Chelmsford's Premier meeting on Sunday . . .

1.40 Chelmsford

It's Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap, 5f

Harry’s tip: Emperor Spirit

The presence of Night On Earth could make life difficult for last month's front-running course-and-distance scorer Almaty Star and with a good pace guaranteed, Emperor Spirit can reverse form with his stablemate on 1lb better terms here. That was his first start after a 376-day and his first at 5f since last February, so it was encouraging to see him go down by just a nose and he would have won in another stride. A 3lb rise puts him a 1lb higher than a mark he's won off before, but he's got a lot of smart form in the book and this race should set up perfectly for his closing style.

2.10 Chelmsford

Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap, 1m5½f

Harry’s tip: Dream Harder

Dream Harder has a much better strike-rate on the all-weather than he does on turf and it would be no surprise to see a better showing from him here. His penultimate run at Chester was full of promise and he was noted making late headway when sixth in a much better race than this at Epsom last time. This is the first time he has tackled a Class 4 handicap on the all-weather since going down by just three-quarters of a length at Lingfield last April and he is just 1lb higher than for his last win. His sole run here was very encouraging and he could have untapped potential over this longer trip.

2.45 Chelmsford

Each Way Extra At bet365 EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes, 7f

Harry’s tip: Dazitoo

Remoji looks the obvious candidate for Roger Varian, especially if improving on her latest win, but I think she might struggle to give 3lb away to Dazitoo, who caught my eye staying on late in the day on her debut last month. That looked a strong novice, and she was far from disgraced in finishing fifth behind two previous winners. The fourth has won since to further emphasise the strength of the form and it will be disappointing if she doesn't figure in the finish.

3.15 Chelmsford

bet365 Queen Charlotte Fillies' Stakes (Listed), 7f

Harry’s tip: Cloud Cover

Cloud Cover put up one of the best performances at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships finals day, scything through the field on the bridle to win a 7f handicap going away. That took her record on the all-weather to 5-9 and suggested she could easily be a Pattern-class filly. She won her only start over course and distance and clearly has been kept fresh with this race in mind.

3.50 Chelmsford

Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap, 1m2f

Harry’s tip: Hosanna Power

Hosanna Power looked just the type to improve when tackling handicaps and did just that when getting off the mark at Newbury in May, when he got the better of subsequent scorer Cracksking. He travelled well into the race at Chester last time but didn't find as much as had looked likely, with the very soft ground probably counting against him. It's easy to forgive that and, given he showed promise on Polytrack on his final novice run, better can be expected here.

4.25 Chelmsford

Download The bet365 App Handicap, 2m

Harry’s tip: Cinnodin

Three no shows on turf doesn't inspire much confidence, given he showed plenty of form on the grass last year, but he's very much at home on the all-weather and much better can be expected here. He’s effectively 3-4 on the all-weather (if ignoring three novice runs over inadequate trips) and the manner of his victory at Kempton in April suggested there was more to come. He’s just 2lb higher than that day and is reunited with Finley Marsh, who has been on board for four of his five wins.

5.00 Chelmsford

6 Horses Challenge At bet365 Handicap (Div 1), 1m

Harry’s tip: Ayr Harbour

Ayr Harbour hasn't won since January 2021, and recent form figures of 60007 don't suggest his turn is obviously near, but all five of those runs can be excused (three starts in Meydan; 6f handicap after 457-day break; turf handicap) and before that he was very capable of producing RPRs of 100+, which makes him absolutely thrown in off his current mark of 80. Stepping back up to a mile looks a good move and if returning to Chelmsford, where his form figures read 123285 (eighth was over 6f), sparks him into life, he'll take some beating in this grade.

5.35 Chelmsford

6 Horses Challenge At bet365 Handicap (Div 2), 1m

Harry’s tip: Lough Leane

Lough Leane won five on the bounce, all on the all-weather, when dropped to a mile after a break at the start of the year, rising from a mark of 55 to 75 in the space of seven weeks. He was given some time off after and has run twice on turf since, latterly going down by just half a length to a class dropper who looked well treated. That performance, alongside the fact his last all-weather victory looked a shade cosy, suggests this mark shouldn't be beyond him, especially returning to an artificial surface.

